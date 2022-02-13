  1. News

Hints of a planet in the habitable zone of a dead star

Georgina Torbet
By

When you think of searching for habitable planets, you probably think about looking for Earth-like planets orbiting sun-like stars. But the range of possibly habitable planets is larger than that, and astronomers recently discovered indications of a planet in the habitable zone of a dead star.

When stars eventually run out of fuel, they first grow and cool to become red dwarfs, before losing the last of their hydrogen and shrinking and cooling further to become a white dwarf. This is what will eventually happen to our sun, as well as 95% of other stars. It’s rare to find planets orbiting these white dwarfs, but recent research found indications of one such planet in the white dwarf’s narrow habitable zone for the first time.

An artist’s impression of the white dwarf star WD1054–226 orbited by clouds of planetary debris and a major planet in the habitable zone.
An artist’s impression of the white dwarf star WD1054–226 orbited by clouds of planetary debris and a major planet in the habitable zone. Mark A. Garlick / markgarlick.com

The researchers observed the white dwarf WD1054–226 using the European Southern Observatory’s New Technology Telescope in Chile, as well as gathering extra data using NASA’s Transition Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). They found a ring of planetary debris around the white dwarf, including moon-sized structures whose movements suggest the presence of a nearby planet. They estimate the planet would be a comparable size to Earth and orbit very close to the white dwarf, at just 1.7% of the distance between Earth and the sun.

“The moon-sized structures we have observed are irregular and dusty (e.g. comet-like) rather than solid, spherical bodies,” lead author Jay Farihi explained in a statement. “Their absolute regularity is a mystery we cannot currently explain.

“An exciting possibility is that these bodies are kept in such an evenly-spaced orbital pattern because of the gravitational influence of a nearby major planet. Without this influence, friction and collisions would cause the structures to disperse, losing the precise regularity that is observed.  A precedent for this ‘shepherding’ is the way the gravitational pull of moons around Neptune and Saturn help to create stable ring structures orbiting these planets.”

The discovery of indications of a potential planet was a surprise to the researchers, and it would have had to have formed after the planet’s red dwarf phase, meaning it would be a relatively recent development.

“The possibility of a major planet in the habitable zone is exciting and also unexpected; we were not looking for this,” Farihi said. “However, it is important to keep in mind that more evidence is necessary to confirm the presence of a planet. We cannot observe the planet directly so confirmation may come by comparing computer models with further observations of the star and orbiting debris.”

The research is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Editors' Recommendations

For classic RPGs, what’s old is new in 2022

Chrono Cross' main characters sail on a boat.

This one upgrade would make all our homes even smarter

Amazon Echo Show 10 on a nightstand.

Watch UFC 271 Online: Live Stream Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

watch ufc 271 live stream online ftf israel adesanya robert whittaker

UFC PPV: How much will UFC 271 cost and is there a discount?

how to watch ufc fight night 174 online live stream robert whittaker

Interview: How Kimi became the perfect pandemic thriller

Zoe Kravitz works at a computer in a scene from Kimi.

How to customize an Echo Home screen

Amazon Echo Show 15 on countertop.

3 next-gen helmet designs that could curb concussions in the NFL

Kollide helmet frame

NASA announces two new missions to study the sun

A mid-level solar flare that peaked at 8:13 p.m. EDT on Oct. 1, 2015, captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

The NFL wants to predict injuries before they happen. Here’s how

A man sets up RFID technology in the Ravens stadium.

Supercomputer simulates the entire universe, from Big Bang to now

virtual representation universe press release 00 still003 1

Galaxy S22: 4 things it did right and 4 that could’ve been better

Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black and Phantom White.

Jupiter’s magnetosphere ‘acts like a giant particle accelerator’

Jupiter’s southern hemisphere is shown in this image from NASA’s Juno mission. New observations by NASA’s NuSTAR reveal that auroras near both the planet’s poles emit high-energy X-rays, which are produced when accelerated particles collide with Jupiter’s atmosphere.

The best speakers for 2022

The Klipsch "The Fives" speakers on a desk.