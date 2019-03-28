Digital Trends
News

Alexa is more popular, but Google Home users are more satisfied, survey finds

AJ Dellinger
By
how to set up voice match google home mutemic 1500x1000

While there are new voice assistants cropping up all the time and plenty of also-ran options from companies such as Samsung and Microsoft, it’s clear that there are just a handful of dominant forces in the field. Chief among them are Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant. According to a recent study conducted by Kantar Worldpanel, while there may be more Alexa smart speakers sold, Google Home buyers are actually more satisfied with their voice assistant.

The survey, which was conducted in late 2018, found that the satisfaction associated with Google Home primarily came from the smart speaker’s broader range of functions that users were comfortable with. While the primary use for most smart speakers remains just being a streaming music speaker with voice assistant built in, people found Google Home better at answering questions, checking the news, and controlling over devices in the home, among other secondary features. That is likely powered in part by Google’s huge advantage in search results and an ecosystem that consists of a wider range of devices, though Amazon is improving Alexa compatibility for many other devices.

With the functionality that Google Home users are finding from their smart speaker, they are also using their other devices less. According to the survey, Google Home owners are using laptops and desktop computers about 16 percent less after buying the smart speaker. Obviously, the device can’t totally replace a computer but for simple tasks like getting the weather, news, or performing a quick search, Google Home can suffice.

Another interesting finding hidden in the research was the demographic split between the Google Home and Amazon Alexa. According to the study, Alexa has a userbase that is 54 percent female. By comparison, Google Home has a 60 percent male userbase and tends to skew a bit younger.

None of the data suggests that Alexa is by any means a bad choice for a smart speaker (though studies have found that basically all smart assistants still struggle to answer some pretty simple questions). If you’re looking for a device that can handle questions and works well with your other smart devices — epsecially ones from Google-owned companies like Nest — then Google Home may be the answer. The smart speaker still has a long way to go to cut into Alexa’s popularity, though.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
Up Next

How to change your mouse cursor in Windows
amazon august smart lock spring deals 2nd generation 1500x1000
Deals

Amazon cuts spring prices on August Smart Locks for Alexa, Google Home, and Siri

Amazon dropped August Smart Lock prices for springtime. Adding a smart lock is one of the most popular smart home security upgrades. August's smart locks work with existing interior deadbolt hardware and, depending on the model work with…
Posted By Bruce Brown
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Save on cool Nintendo Switch accessories with these Amazon deals

Amazon is currently offering great deals on several Nintendo Switch accessories, including the Joy-Con controllers in multiple colors. A charging dock to keep them topped off is also on sale.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
blendid robot smoothie maker
Emerging Tech

Smoothie-making robots are here to steal your Jamba Juice job

Want a custom smoothie made by a robot to your exact specifications? Of course you do. Fortunately, California startup Blendid is here to make that delicious science-fiction dream a reality.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Apple News Plus
Mobile

Here's a full list of magazines you get with Apple News Plus

At Apple's services event, the company unveiled a new news subscription service called Apple News Plus. The service gives you access to more than 300 magazines and newspapers and costs $10 per month.
Posted By Christian de Looper
MacBook 2015
Computing

Despite design changes, Apple has not fixed problems with MacBook keyboards

Despite the introduction of a new and improved third-generation butterfly keyboard, the company is now apologizing to a "small number" of users who are still complaining about non-responsive and sticking keys on newer MacBook models.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
2020 Ford Explorer digital instrument cluster
Cars

Ford wants the 2020 Explorer to be a place for drivers to digitally detox

The 2020 Ford Explorer gets a "mindful mode" for its 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, stripping away all information except the speed and fuel readouts. Ford believes this will help improve drivers' state of mind.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bear grylls the island grylls1
Movies & TV

Netflix's You vs. Wild trailer puts Bear Grylls' fate in your hands

Think you have what it takes to survive in the wilderness, Bear Grylls-style? You vs. Wild, an eight-episode interactive Netflix series that takes cues from Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, will let you prove it.
Posted By Chris Gates
star wars episode ix
Movies & TV

'Leaked' marketing materials confirm a number of Star Wars: Episode IX rumors

Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams has wrapped production on Star Wars: Episode IX, which he directed and co-wrote. Here's everything we know about the movie before it premieres in December 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
the twilight zone
Movies & TV

Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone series gets a set of new, creepy trailers

Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele is developing and hosting a reboot of the classic sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access, and the show has a creepy trailer and a star-studded cast.
Posted By Rick Marshall
trump administration led light rules 16245319320 d8935521cd k
Smart Home

Trump administration might undo Obama-era LED light rules

The Trump administration wants to roll back an Obama-era Department of Energy ruling that would require specialty light fixtures to move away from wasteful incandescent lightbulbs.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
amazon nest and ecobee smart thermostat deals t3007es learning 03 1000x663
Deals

Amazon slices prices on Nest and Ecobee smart thermostats for Alexa, Google Home

Amazon has sliced the prices of Nest and Ecobee smart thermostats that work with Alexa, Google Home, and other platforms. Nest and Ecobee are best-selling brands that learn based on owner behavior and support remote temperature sensors.
Posted By Bruce Brown
volunteers sent to bed for 60 days in offbeat space experiment nasa esa test
Emerging Tech

Volunteers sent to bed for 60 consecutive days in offbeat space experiment

Twenty-four volunteers went to bed earlier this week and won't be getting up again for two months. It's part of a space-related experiment to learn more about the impact of long periods of weightlessness on the human body.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
airbnbs most popular rental in the world is a california cabin mushroom dome
Smart Home

Airbnb’s most popular rental in the world is a California cabin

Airbnb's most popular rental globally is a tiny dome-topped cabin in California. The revelation came as the online accommodation service celebrated half a billion guest arrivals globally since its launch in 2008.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
note 9 using phone
Mobile

FTC forces the closure of four major robocall scam operators

Chasing down illegal robocall operators must feel like a game of whack-a-mole for the FTC, but the fight goes on. This week it announced it had forced the closure of four separate operations responsible for billions of scam calls.
Posted By Trevor Mogg