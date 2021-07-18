  1. News

Hubble is once again working to ‘further our understanding of the universe’

By
The Veil Nebula and its delicate threads and filaments of ionized gas.
This image taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope revisits the Veil Nebula, which was featured in a previous Hubble image release. In this image, new processing techniques have been applied, bringing out fine details of the nebula’s delicate threads and filaments of ionized gas. ESA/Hubble & NASA, Z. Levay

After switching to backup hardware, the Hubble Space Telescope is back up and running following a computer error last month. NASA technicians were able to identify the source of the error and switch over to backup versions of two key units on July 16, and following checks and calibrations, the telescope resumed its science operations on July 17.

“Hubble is an icon, giving us incredible insight into the cosmos over the past three decades,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “I’m proud of the Hubble team, from current members to Hubble alumni who stepped in to lend their support and expertise. Thanks to their dedication and thoughtful work, Hubble will continue to build on its 31-year legacy, broadening our horizons with its view of the universe.”

Hubble’s issues began when its science instruments switched into safe mode on June 13. This happens automatically when there is a problem with the hardware or software, with the instruments stopping data collection and switching into a protective mode to ensure any issues do not damage them.

The switch to safe mode was triggered by an issue with the payload computer, which controls the science instruments. After several weeks of testing, technicians on the ground were able to identify the source of the fault as the Science Instrument Command and Data Handling (SI C&DH) unit and its power system, the Power Control Unit (PCU).

To fix the error, the technicians switched from the main hardware for these two units to backup hardware. Most systems on Hubble have a backup version in case there’s an issue. But switching to the backup requires powering down other components too, so before this could be done, the technicians had to run tests and simulations.

The switch to backup hardware was performed this week and completed on Friday. By Saturday, checks and calibrations had been completed, and Hubble resumed collecting science data on Saturday afternoon.

NASA also confirmed that Hubble is back up and running on the official Hubble Twitter account, saying that “science data is once again being collected to further our understanding of the universe.”

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch the ISS relocate a Crew Dragon to make room for a Starliner

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour is pictured during its approach to the International Space Station April 24, 2021, less than one day after launching from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

China’s Zhurong rover visits its parachute and backshell on Mars

China's Zhurong rover visits its parachute and backshell.

How to watch Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos ride a rocket to space

Jeff Bezos Blue Origin

How to watch Russia launch a new module for the ISS this week

The Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module undergoes final processing at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in preparation for its launch to the International Space Station on a Proton rocket.

Very Large Telescope captures a cosmic fireworks display

NGC 4254 as seen with MUSE on ESO’s VLT at several wavelengths of light

How NASA is testing the James Webb Space Telescope before its launch

Here, Ball Aerospace technician Larkin Carey can be seen carefully removing Webb’s "lens cap" from the Aft Optics Subsystem which has kept the observatory’s sensitive instruments clean, contaminant-free, and protected from stray light throughout the integration and test process.

The best true wireless earbuds for 2021

Sony WF-1000XM4

Some like it hot: Astronauts are growing chili peppers on the space station

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough inserts a device called a science carrier into the Advanced Plant Habitat (APH), which contains 48 Hatch chile pepper seeds NASA started growing on July 12, 2021 as part of the Plant Habitat-04 experiment. Astronauts on station and a team of researchers at Kennedy will work together to monitor the peppers’ growth for about four months before harvesting them. This will be one of the longest and most challenging plant experiments attempted aboard the orbital lab.

It lives! NASA restores Hubble with a switch to backup hardware

The Hubble Space Telescope is deployed on April 25, 1990 from the space shuttle Discovery. Avoiding distortions of the atmosphere, Hubble has an unobstructed view peering to planets, stars and galaxies, some more than 13.4 billion light years away.

AMD Threadripper 5000 release date reportedly moved to November

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 1950X Review

The Steam Deck may not run your whole Steam library

A player using a Steam Deck on a couch.

Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic delayed, again

Promo art for Rainbow Six Extraction.

Xbox Series X/S topples Switch sales in record-setting June

The Xbox Series X and S compared.