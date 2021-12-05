  1. News

Hubble Space Telescope captures a sparkling spiral galaxy

Georgina Torbet
By

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a picture-perfect galaxy, known somewhat unimaginatively as Mrk 1337. It is located 120 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo, and is a weakly barred spiral galaxy. A spiral galaxy is one like our Milky Way, in which “arms” of stars reach out from the busy center of the galaxy to form a spiraling shape.

The spiral galaxy Mrk (Markarian) 1337, which is roughly 120 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Virgo.
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features the spiral galaxy Mrk (Markarian) 1337, which is roughly 120 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Virgo. Mrk 1337 is a weakly barred spiral galaxy, which as the name suggests means that the spiral arms radiate from a central bar of gas and stars. Bars occur in roughly half of spiral galaxies, including our own galaxy, the Milky Way. ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Riess et al.

And a “barred” spiral galaxy is one that features a central bar — again, like the Milky Way — which is where dust and gas give birth to new stars in an elongated region in the center of the galaxy. This galaxy’s bar is only a weak one, which means it is hard to see, but you can see a clearer bar in images of other galaxies such as Hubble’s previous image of galaxy NGC 7773.

“Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 snapped Mrk 1337 at a wide range of ultraviolet, visible, and infrared wavelengths, producing this richly detailed image,” Hubble scientists write. By capturing data in different wavelengths, scientists can see different features of the galaxy. By looking in the infrared wavelength, for example, telescopes can “see” heat and identify which areas of an image are warmer than others. And by looking in the ultraviolet wavelength, Hubble can see the illumination of hotter objects like very young stars.

Astronomers can combine observations from the visible light, ultraviolet, or infrared wavelengths to pick up different features and get a more detailed overall look at an object — in this case, this beautiful spiral galaxy.

Editors' Recommendations

Chinese rover spots weird cube-shaped feature on the far side of the moon

A strange cube-shaped feature spotted on the moon by China's Yutu-2 rover.

Closest pair of supermassive black holes is merging into one mega black hole

Just as people at a busy crossroad may accidentally bump into each other, so too can galaxies in the Universe! But in this case, the outcome is more dramatic than a small nudge. When two galaxies clash, they merge into each other, giving birth to a new, bigger one. One example is the NGC 7727 galaxy, shown in this image from ESO’s VLT Survey Telescope (VST) in Chile.

Street Fighter 5 is one of gaming’s best redemption stories

street fighter 5 retrospective luke figther

This adorable, cheap Amazon gaming keyboard is better than name brands

Akko World Tour keyboard and keycaps.

Astronauts on the ISS pick a second peck of chili peppers

The four pepper plants that grew for 137 days aboard the International Space Station are pictured shortly before the second and final harvest for the Plant Habitat-04 experiment.

How to watch NASA’s Laser Communications launch early on Monday

Illustration of NASA's Laser Communications Relay Demonstration communicating over laser links.

Windows 11 review: A new era has arrived

Windows 11 Woman on Laptop Lifestyle

Windows 11 vs. Windows 10: Should you upgrade?

Windows 11 Woman on Laptop Lifestyle

How much RAM do you need?

ram prices are increasing until third quarter 2017 corsair vengeance led ddr4 memory

How to install RAM

How to overclock RAM

how to overclock ram photo by jorge ramirez

How to overclock your graphics card GPU

graphics card shortage

How to overclock your monitor

Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor