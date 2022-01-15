  1. News

NASA’s InSight put into safe mode during Martian dust storm

Georgina Torbet
By

Mars is a tough environment for many reasons: It’s cold, the atmosphere is extremely thin, and the planet experiences epic dust storms which can cover everything within a region in a coating of particles. One such dust storm has required that the NASA InSight lander be placed into safe mode in order to preserve its battery power.

Dust storms can sometimes encompass the entire planet, but this particular storm is regional to where the lander is located. The biggest threat that the dust storm poses to the lander is by covering up its solar panels and thereby reducing the amount of energy the lander can collect. Not only does dust accumulate on the panels, but it also blocks sunlight coming through the atmosphere. Without enough sunlight reaching the solar panels to recharge its batteries, the lander mission is at risk — like the dust storms which lead to the demise of the Opportunity rover in 2018.

This selfie of NASA’s InSight lander is a mosaic made up of 14 images taken on March 15 and April 11 .
This selfie of NASA’s InSight lander is a mosaic made up of 14 images taken on March 15 and April 11 – the 106th and 133rd Martian days, or sols, of the mission – by the spacecraft Instrument Deployment Camera located on its robotic arm. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Fortunately, the InSight team got an early warning that the dust storm was coming thanks to its detection by an instrument on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, an orbiting craft that creates maps of the Martian surface. The images from the Mars Color Imager showed the dust storm moving in, and they now suggest that the regional storm is on its way out.

To keep the lander safe, it was put into safe mode on Friday, January 7, meaning it stopped collecting science data and used only minimal functions. This helps to conserve power, which was already a concern for the mission.

“Even before this recent dust storm, dust had been accumulating on InSight’s solar panels, reducing the lander’s power supply,” NASA wrote in an update. “Using a scoop on the lander’s robotic arm, InSight’s team came up with an innovative way to reduce the dust on one panel, and gained several boosts of energy during 2021, but these activities become increasingly difficult as available energy decreases.”

The team is hopeful that its efforts will see the lander through until the dust storm passes and they can resume science operations. “InSight’s engineers are hopeful they will be able to command the lander to exit safe mode next week,” NASA wrote. “This will allow more flexibility in operating the lander, as communication, which requires a relatively large amount of energy, is limited in safe mode to conserve battery charge.”

Editors' Recommendations

5G’s big players make bold, exciting predictions for 2022

5G mobile network

‘Exploring fitness’ won’t get Google TV anywhere near Apple Fitness+

The Google TV remote in front of Apple TV Fitness.

The best Roku TVs 2022: Which should you buy?

Woman looking away from a Roku TV screen.

James Webb begins careful, slow process of aligning mirrors

James Webb Space Telescope illustration.

The best smart wallets for 2022

Man putting smart wallet in his pocket.

In Project Zomboid, every brutal death is a learning experience

i love my characters brutal stories in project zomboid featured

The most anticipated laptops of 2022: XPS, MacBook, and more

Aasus Zenbook 17 Fold folded in half.

How much does Netflix cost? A breakdown of the streamer’s plans

Screenshot of the Netflix menu.

A glass-backed iPad Pro to likely stay a pipe dream for now

ipad pro 2022 rumor no glass back magsafe concept

This insane widescreen gaming monitor is $800 off at Walmart today

Google’s Pixel 6 issues are causing a crisis of trust

Google Pixel 6 Pro in hand.

Whatsapp iOS beta brings update for message reactions

Whatsapp logo with emojis. Credits: WhatsApp official.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series leak spoils all the surprises

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra flagship tablet.