  1. News

Hear the sounds of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede, as captured by the Juno spacecraft

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA’s Juno spacecraft is famous for the beautiful images of the planet Jupiter it captures with its JunoCam instrument. But recently, the Juno scientists have released something different: An audio track that Juno captured while passing by Jupiter’s moon Ganymede.

The short audio track captures the weird and wonderful sounds of space exploration, generated from data gathered by Juno’s Waves instrument. This measures the magnetic field around Jupiter, called its magnetosphere, to understand how it interacts with gases in the atmosphere. It collected data on the electric and magnetic waves during its flyby of Ganymede which were then converted into the audio range.

This JunoCam image shows two of Jupiter's large rotating storms, captured on Juno’s 38th perijove pass, on Nov. 29, 2021.
This JunoCam image shows two of Jupiter’s large rotating storms, captured on Juno’s 38th perijove pass, on November 29, 2021. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS Image processing: Kevin M. Gill

“This soundtrack is just wild enough to make you feel as if you were riding along as Juno sails past Ganymede for the first time in more than two decades,” said Juno’s principal investigator, Scott Bolton, in a statement. “If you listen closely, you can hear the abrupt change to higher frequencies around the midpoint of the recording, which represents entry into a different region in Ganymede’s magnetosphere.”

The data was collected during Juno’s closest flyby of Ganymede in June 2021, when it passed within 645 miles of the huge moon. Ganymede is covered largely in water ice and is the largest moon in the solar system as well as being the only moon with a magnetic field. It is thought to have an underground saltwater ocean beneath its icy crust, which has made it a target of interest for those looking for places in the solar system where life could flourish outside of Earth.

The researchers are still working on the Waves data from the Ganymede flyby and will be performing analyses and modeling to learn more about the electric and magnetic fields around the moon and planet. “It is possible the change in the frequency shortly after closest approach is due to passing from the nightside to the dayside of Ganymede,” said William Kurth of the University of Iowa in Iowa City, lead co-investigator for the Waves investigation.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA sets new launch date for Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft

Starliner

NASA probe becomes first in history to ‘touch’ the sun

The sun.

Hubble image captures a stunning spiral galaxy in the constellation of Aquila

This astronomical portrait from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases an edge-on view of the majestic spiral galaxy UGC 11537. The infrared and visible light capabilities of Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 have captured the galaxy’s tightly wound spiral arms swirling around its heart. The image reveals the bright bands of stars and the dark clouds of dust threading throughout the galaxy.

A stunning infrared nebula hides astronomical objects of interest

This ethereal image, captured from Chile by the international Gemini Observatory, a Program of NSF's NOIRLab, looks as delicate as a butterfly’s wing. It is, however, a structure known as the Chamaeleon Infrared Nebula, which is located near the center of the even larger Chamaeleon I dark cloud, one of the nearest star-forming regions in our Milky Way.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

This is one of the last ways to get an Xbox Series S delivered by Christmas

dont wait until black friday to buy an xbox series s

Apple Watch 7, Garmin Watch get huge price cuts at Amazon today

apple watch series 7 garmin vivoactive 4 deal amazon december 2021 2 gps 41mm blue aluminum case with abyss sport band regul

What’s new on Hulu in January and what’s leaving soon

Cedric Joe and Adrienne Warren in Women of the Movement.

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of December 17

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

This 70-inch 4K TV is $250 off and will arrive by Christmas

LG 70-inch 4K TV UP8070 on White Background

Here’s how to take a screenshot on any generation of iPhone

How to level up your weapons fast in Call of Duty: Warzone

Soldiers from the Warzone Pacific update.

How to make a clan in Destiny 2, and where to go from there

Three Destiny 2 classes covered in ice.