Hear the otherworldly sounds of interacting galaxies with this Hubble sonification

Georgina Torbet
When two different galaxies get close enough together that they begin interacting, they are sometimes given a shared name. That’s the case with a newly released image from the Hubble Space Telescope that shows two galaxies, NGC 274 and NGC 275, which are together known as Arp 140. not only is there a new image of the pair, but there’s also a sonification available so you can hear the image as well as see it.

This new NASA Hubble Space Telescope image showcases a resplendent pair of galaxies known as Arp 140.
This new NASA Hubble Space Telescope image showcases a resplendent pair of galaxies known as Arp 140. NASA/ESA/R. Foley (University of California - Santa Cruz)/Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

Arp 140 consists of a spiral galaxy like our Milky Way on the left, and a lenticular galaxy on the right. Lenticular galaxies have a less orderly structure than spiral galaxies, appearing blob-like or unfocused, which is why this one appears as a hazy white light. A lenticular galaxy is halfway between the ordered shape of a spiral galaxy and the totally unstructured elliptical galaxy. The lenticular galaxy does have a disk shape but no spiral arms. The spiral galaxy shown here is a particular type called a barred spiral galaxy, which has a bright bar across the center where many stars are packed tight.

As well as the image, Hubble scientists also released this sonification of Arp 140. The idea is to translate the colors and brightness of the image into sound, to provide a new way to experience the stunning views collected by Hubble and other telescopes.

“Scientists sonified the data in this image, assigning pitch to color for the image as a whole (bluer light is higher, redder is lower),” NASA explains. “Pitch is mapped to brightness for the resolved stars and background galaxies, based on their apparent size – objects that appear bigger are lower, and smaller are higher in pitch. Brighter light is louder throughout the image.”

Previous sonifications by NASA have included using images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the Chandra X-ray Observatory, and other Hubble images. They have used different methods of translating color and brightness into pitch, volume, and time, and a similar project has even turned space images into sheet music that can be played.

Scientists working on the sonification have said that they aim to not only give the public a fun new way to engage with NASA imagery but also to make space images accessible to people who are blind or have low vision.

Hubble Space Telescope is back up and running following gyro problem
Hubble orbiting more than 300 miles above Earth as seen from the space shuttle.

The Hubble Space Telescope is back to full operations after spending several weeks in safe mode due to a problem with one of its components. The telescope first experienced issues with one of its gyros on November 19, and was in and out of safe mode several times in the following days. It has remained in safe mode since November 23, but came back online on Friday, December 8.

The problem was caused by one of the telescope's three operational gyros, which are devices that help to point the telescope in the right direction. Although it would have been possible to operate the telescope with just one of these, that would have resulted in lost observing time as it would take longer to move the telescope to a new target between observations. With all three gyros now back in use, the telescope has returned to science operations.

Read more
NASA will try bringing the Hubble telescope back online on Friday
The Hubble Space Telescope orbits Earth.

The Hubble Space Telescope recently suffered a glitch that made it go into safe mode, so it has not been collecting new science data since November 23. But on Friday, December 8, NASA will attempt to get the telescope up and running again by tweaking the operation of one of its three gyros.

The gyros are responsible for keeping the telescope pointed in the right direction, and an error in one of them put the telescope into safe mode to prevent any damage occurring to its hardware. Although it is theoretically possible for the telescope to operate with just one gyro, this would be less efficient and observing time would be lost as it would take longer for the telescope to switch between targets. So ideally, all three gyros can be operational.

Read more
Hubble Space Telescope is in safe mode due to a gyro problem
Hubble orbiting more than 300 miles above Earth as seen from the space shuttle.

The Hubble Space Telescope has experienced a problem with its hardware and is currently in safe mode, with science operations paused until the fault can be corrected. The problem is with one of the telescope's three operational gyros, which are used to control the direction in which the telescope points. When a fault like this is detected, the telescope automatically goes into a safe mode in which it performs only essential operations to prevent any damage to its hardware.

"The telescope automatically entered safe mode when one of its three gyroscopes gave faulty readings," NASA wrote in a statement. "The gyros measure the telescope’s turn rates and are part of the system that determines which direction the telescope is pointed. While in safe mode, science operations are suspended, and the telescope waits for new directions from the ground."

Read more