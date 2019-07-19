News

Kenzie wants to hide smart assistants inside its cute, crocheted animals

Patrick Hearn
By

Smart speakers are designed to fit into the aesthetic design of most homes, but some homes have a unique look that the cool metallic grays and blacks just don’t mesh with. If your home is particularly colorful — or you just have a lot of stuffed animals that you like to show off — then Kenzie might be the go-to company for you.

Kenzie was founded by Eric Grudzien and Karen McIlquham with the intent of changing the way people decorate their nurseries. If you want to keep an Alexa or Google Home in your child’s nursery for the sake of playing lullabies or controlling smart home technology within the room, you can now hide it. Kenzie designs crocheted and knitted creatures that slide down over the top of smart speakers and mask them from view–and from the prying hands of curious toddlers.

According to an interview with GeekWire, the idea sprang out of a desire to change up the look of their homes. Given how many smart devices the average person now has, people might get a little tired of seeing the same color schemes and cylindrical shapes throughout the home.

McIlquham creates the animals by hand. According to GeekWire, it takes her about eight hours and $6 worth of yarn to make even a single stuffed animal. The options for purchase right now are a giraffe, a pig, a cat, a bear, and octopus, and a frog. The company has seen a good amount of interest in their local area, and the pair have taken it to Kickstarter to see how widespread that interest might be.

Even the name “Kenzie” has a home-grown feel to it: it’s the name of one of Grudzien’s daughters. He wanted to soften the appearance of smart home technology in their rooms and gave the example of music emerging from the stuffed animal. It would keep the children entertained and make for a cute conversation piece.

Kenzie has a goal of $30,000 on Kickstarter and 33 days left to meet that goal. Early bird pricing starts at $50, but once the Kickstarter ends the Kenzie animals will be priced at $75. It’s an adorable idea and one not often seen in the tech-driven world of smart home technology. If you want to contribute, keep in mind that pledging to a Kickstarter is not a guarantee of delivery.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Top Gun: Maverick: Everything we know about the movie so far
Up Next

Climb a mountain with ease with this FFXIV: Shadowbringers Mt. Gulg guide
Google Stadia controller individual purchase available now
Gaming

Google says Stadia is not Netflix for games, more like Xbox Live Gold or PS Plus

The Director of Product for Google Stadia took to Reddit for an AMA. Across his many responses, he explained plans for future mobile device support, free monthly games, why developers should create for Stadia over home consoles.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Best of the best Prime Day 2019 Tuesday deals on Echo, 4K TV, Apple, Instant Pot

The deals keep coming for Prime Day 2019 as we enter the second day of the summer sales bonanza. Here are the very best of the best Prime Day deals for smart home devices, 4K TVs, Apple products, and small kitchen appliances.
Posted By Bruce Brown
google home mini vs amazon echo dot 2018 3rd gen review xxl
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which smart speaker should run your home?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers — the Google Home Mini and the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot — together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy?
Posted By Terry Walsh
how to pre order new amazon echo devices dot 2018
Smart Home

Should you buy the Amazon Echo, or the more affordable Echo Dot?

Having Alexa answer your questions is nothing short of futuristic, but which device should you get, Amazon's Echo or Echo Dot? We break down the differences between the two Amazon smart speakers.
Posted By Erika Rawes
awesome tech you cant buy yet moment air drone feat
Cars

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Drone lens, laser synth, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
southwest airlines free nintendo switch mariosouthwest
Gaming

Southwest Airlines gave every passenger on this flight a free Nintendo Switch

Southwest Airlines and Nintendo have partnered for a new sweepstakes, and they kicked off the promotion by giving every passenger on a lucky flight to San Diego a free Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
CES 2018 Show Floor
News

Change from within: How the CTA could bring diversity to the tech industry

With a sea of white, male faces as homogeneous as Wonder Bread, tech has an inclusivity problem -- and the trade group behind CES has answers. This week, it unveiled a variety of new initiatives and policies to foster diversity.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Marvel's avengers crystal dynamics san diego comic con 2019 gameplay update
Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers single-player campaign, customization make splash at Comic-Con

Marvel Entertainment is the belle of the ball at San Diego Comic-Con, as the company hosted a panel dedicated to the efforts being made to bring its properties to life through video games.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
spacex starship super heavy rocket 2021 bfr clouds b norcs 1
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starship can land on the moon by 2021

SpaceX boss Elon Musk said recently that he believes its Starship spacecraft can land on the moon by 2021, adding that he hopes his company can help to build a "permanently occupied lunar base" there.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Sony a9
Photography

Amazon Prime Day glitch saw pricey camera gear given crazy discounts

It seems like a few lucky photography enthusiasts had the best time during this year's Prime Day(s). Thanks to an apparent glitch on Amazon's site, some pricey camera gear ended up being sold for a fraction of the usual price.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
younger motorists may be banned from night driving in uk safety push london s west end theatres at
Cars

Younger motorists may be banned from night driving in U.K. safety push

The U.K. is considering banning newly qualified motorists from driving at night in a bid to boost safety on its roads. Other measures could include banning passengers under a certain age from traveling with young drivers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mid engined chevrolet corvette news rumors specs 2020 stingray
Cars

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette arrives with supercar specs and a bargain price tag

Chevrolet completely reinvented the Corvette Stingray for the 2020 model year. While the first seven generations of the car came with a front-mounted engine, the eighth-generation model switches to a mid-engined layout.
Posted By Ronan Glon
walmart knocks down prices on dyson handheld vacuums in post prime day sale v6 trigger vacuum car boat 3
Smart Home

Walmart knocks down prices on Dyson Handheld vacuums in post-Prime Day sale

Post-Prime Day sales often include great deals when sellers clear out extra inventory after the sales event. Walmart knocked down the prices on two Dyson V6 Trigger handheld vacuums and one of the deals is clearly better.
Posted By Bruce Brown
five things to know about the 2020 chevrolet corvette stingray chevrlet ak 3
Cars

The five key things we learned during the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette’s unveiling

Digital Trends attended the mid-engined, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's unveiling in Los Angeles. Here are five important points that stood out to us after seeing the car in person, and chatting with the people who developed it.
Posted By Ronan Glon