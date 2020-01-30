Life-size Baby Yoda is super adorable, but not very affordable

Avid fans of the adorable Baby Yoda, the breakout star of The Mandalorian, can now get their very own life-like replica of the character officially known as The Child — but the price is steep.

Sideshow Collectibles is now accepting pre-orders for its 16.5-inch Baby Yoda statue, which rings in at a none-too-cheap $350. In comparison, the actual puppet used in the show cost about $5 million to make, according to CNET, so this version is a comparative steal.

And it looks realistic, too: The Child is made of a combination of fabric, plastic, and resin, and even features the statue holding a silver knob from the shifter of the Razor Crest spaceship. Finally, it has little bits of fuzzy hair on its forehead to make it look extra real.

A long wait

Sideshow’s website says the statue will arrive between August and October, so it’ll be a while before you can welcome bouncing Baby Yoda into your home. We reached out to Sideshow Collectibles for more information on the statue and will update this story when we hear back.

As you may know by now, Baby Yoda is a green-skinned, wide-eyed 50-year-old “infant” who looks to be the same species as the Yoda we know and love from the Star Wars movies. It’s easy to see why he’s become so popular — aside from being one of the cutest things ever, he is the key to one of the Star Wars Universe’s biggest mysteries, and his Force abilities are already powerful.

Aside from Sideshow’s life-size rendition, there has been a ton of other Baby Yoda merchandise released since The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ in November, and everyone fell in love with the adorable miniature version of Yoda at the end of the first episode.

Disney has already cashed in on the Baby Yoda craze and come out with several Baby Yoda action figures for under $30. However, like Sideshow’s version, you can only pre-order these figures for now, which are available on Amazon.

There’s also other merchandise ranging from Baby Yoda T-shirts and stickers, to Baby Yoda mugs, and even a Baby Yoda Popsocket.

If you don’t want to spend $350, there’s always the meme of Baby Yoda drinking soup that has made its rounds on the Internet.

