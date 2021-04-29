The year 2020 made us all hyperaware of sanitation, and it also made us realize just how dirty shoes are. Have you ever thought about how much your shoes touch that you wouldn’t put your hands on? The team at Nebula did, and their research is just plain disturbing. A study shows that a single shoe can carry as many as 440,000 bacteria — critters you would not want inside your home.

The Nebula Mat may be the answer. This doormat is equipped with an array of sensors that detect when you walk up, and it then releases a fine mist of bacteria-killing spray to sanitize your footwear before you take one step inside the house. There’s a built-in drying area that wicks away any excess spray, so you don’t have to worry about tracking it through the house.

The drying area is made with environmentally friendly — but most importantly, washable — microfiber cloths. When they become just a little bit too dirty (like after a rainy day with a lot of mud), just remove them and toss them in the washing machine.

The spray solution is medical grade but is not made of harmful chemicals like bleach. In fact, it’s registered with the EPA. You don’t want to drink it, but the solution is not nearly as harmful as other options on the market. What’s important is that it is strong enough to kill dangerous bacteria like those that cause meningitis as well as the E. coli bacteria.

The Nebula Mat is designed to be just as stylish as it is effective, with a modern aesthetic that fits with most homes. Its weather-resistant design makes it perfect for use on covered porches and pathways. At 21 inches wide by 33 inches long, that mat can easily accommodate both of your feet at the same time, regardless of how large your shoes might be.

The Nebula Mat isn’t lightweight, though. At roughly 20 pounds, it won’t be blown off your porch. If you run out of cleaning spray, Nebula will ship more to your home — you just need to order it. The Nebula Mat has an estimated retail price of $250, with a Kickstarter campaign scheduled to start next month.

