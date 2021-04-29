  1. News

Nebula Mat greets visitors to your home by sanitizing their footwear

By

The year 2020 made us all hyperaware of sanitation, and it also made us realize just how dirty shoes are. Have you ever thought about how much your shoes touch that you wouldn’t put your hands on? The team at Nebula did, and their research is just plain disturbing. A study shows that a single shoe can carry as many as 440,000 bacteria — critters you would not want inside your home.

The Nebula Mat may be the answer. This doormat is equipped with an array of sensors that detect when you walk up, and it then releases a fine mist of bacteria-killing spray to sanitize your footwear before you take one step inside the house. There’s a built-in drying area that wicks away any excess spray, so you don’t have to worry about tracking it through the house.

The drying area is made with environmentally friendly — but most importantly, washable — microfiber cloths. When they become just a little bit too dirty (like after a rainy day with a lot of mud), just remove them and toss them in the washing machine.

The spray solution is medical grade but is not made of harmful chemicals like bleach. In fact, it’s registered with the EPA. You don’t want to drink it, but the solution is not nearly as harmful as other options on the market. What’s important is that it is strong enough to kill dangerous bacteria like those that cause meningitis as well as the E. coli bacteria.

The Nebula Mat is designed to be just as stylish as it is effective, with a modern aesthetic that fits with most homes. Its weather-resistant design makes it perfect for use on covered porches and pathways. At 21 inches wide by 33 inches long, that mat can easily accommodate both of your feet at the same time, regardless of how large your shoes might be.

The Nebula Mat isn’t lightweight, though. At roughly 20 pounds, it won’t be blown off your porch. If you run out of cleaning spray, Nebula will ship more to your home — you just need to order it. The Nebula Mat has an estimated retail price of $250, with a Kickstarter campaign scheduled to start next month.

Editors' Recommendations

The best protective iPhone cases for 2021

Not too big, not too small. The Coway Airmega 250 air purifier is just right

coway airmega 250 air purifier perfect size

Best cheap vacuum cleaner deals for April 2021

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

Robot vacuum with triple lidar system has eyes to help it avoid poop

robot vacuum uses triple lidar avoid dog poop 360 s10

Thor: Love and Thunder: Everything we know about the Marvel phase 4 movie

thor: ragnarok

How to watch the 2021 Oscars online

oscars 2016 winners and losers in every category oscar

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti leak reveals price, release date, and hash rate limiter

rtx 3080 vs 2080 super case airflow

Intel teases up to 230-frames-per-second gaming on upcoming 11th-gen laptops

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

UFC PPV: How much does it cost on ESPN+?

UFC 246 McGregor vs Cerrone picks and predictions

Mars helicopter Ingenuity to make its third test flight tomorrow

In this illustration, NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter stands on the Red Planet's surface as NASA's Perseverance rover (partially visible on the left) rolls away. Ingenuity arrived at Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, attached to the belly of NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover.

SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with the ISS to drop off astronauts

The four new SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts joined the Expedition 65 crew today bringing the station population to 11.

NASA to roleplay what would happen if an asteroid struck Earth

An artist's impression of an asteroid approaching Earth

Hubble celebrates its 31st birthday with image of a stunning but unstable star

In celebration of the 31st anniversary of the launch of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers aimed the celebrated observatory at one of the brightest stars seen in our galaxy to capture its beauty. The giant star featured in this latest Hubble Space Telescope anniversary image is waging a tug-of-war between gravity and radiation to avoid self-destruction. The star, called AG Carinae, is surrounded by an expanding shell of gas and dust. The nebula is about five light-years wide, which equals the distance from here to our nearest star, Alpha Centauri.