  1. News

Amazing underwater habitat will allow researchers to explore the sea’s depths

By

Earth’s orbit already has the International Space Station, but its oceans could soon be home to their own futuristic research center — at least if industrial designer Yves Béhar and aquanaut Fabien Cousteau (son of filmmaker Jean-Michel Cousteau and grandson of Aqua-Lung co-creator Jacques-Yves Cousteau) have their way.

The intrepid duo have announced plans for the construction of Proteus, a 4,000-square-foot modular lab that will sit 60 feet below the surface of the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Curaçao. It will serve as the world’s largest underwater habitat and research station, and provide a base for researchers hoping to study the ocean. The plan is to be able to accommodate up to 12 people at a time.

“Ocean exploration is 1,000 times more important than space exploration for — selfishly — our survival, for our trajectory into the future,” Cousteau told CNN in an interview. “It’s our life support system. It is the very reason why we exist in the first place.”

1 of 3
proteus concept 1
Proteus/Yves Béhar/Fuseproject
proteus concept 3
Proteus/Yves Béhar/Fuseproject
proteus concept 2
Proteus/Yves Béhar/Fuseproject

It’s certainly a compelling take, and one that’s not necessarily espoused all that much at a point in history when pioneers like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are more concerned with looking to the stars, and launching spacecraft and discussing Mars colonization.

As the initial designs show, Proteus will consist of a two-story circular structure attached to the ocean floor on stilts, with miniature pods seeming to cling to its surface like high-tech barnacles. Inside will be areas including laboratories, personal quarters, an underwater greenhouse for growing food, an ocean-accessing moon pool, and more. The aquatic research center will be sustainably powered with wind and solar energy, along with ocean thermal energy conversion processes.

At present, the world’s sole underwater habitat is the 400-square-foot Aquarius Reef Base in the Florida Keys. Aquarius was designed in 1986 and has been in operation since then. The newly proposed Proteus, at 4,000-square-feet, aims to be significantly larger.

The plan is reportedly for construction to take place over three years. However, it has already been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Will such an ambitious project ultimately come to fruition? That remains to be seen. It’s certainly an exciting development, though. There’s probably a James Bond villain or two wishing they’d come up with this design (albeit with a few extra deadly flourishes) first.

Editors' Recommendations

China’s Tianwen-1 rover mission blasts off for Mars

chinas tianwen 1 rover mission blasts off for mars china science space

Watch Mars 2020 rover’s final preparations for July 30 liftoff

In a clean room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, engineers observed the first driving test for NASA's Mars 2020 rover on Dec. 17, 2019.

SpaceX’s latest rocket launch scored two big wins for the company

spacexs latest rocket launch scored two major wins spacex anasis ii mission

First-ever interplanetary mission by Arab states blasts off

first ever interplanetary mission by arab states blasts off uae hope to mars

1More unveils the Colorbuds, a new pair of vibrant wireless earbuds

1more announces colorbuds pink

How to watch today’s White House coronavirus briefing live

President Donald Trump speaks at a White House coronavirus briefing.

Stream your favorite Netflix shows on the Google Nest and Nest Hub Max

Elon Musk says Neuralink chip will let you stream music into your brain

Election 2020: The presidential candidate’s views on tech

Watch SpaceX catch both rocket fairing halves in huge nets for first time

Twitter cracks down on QAnon accounts and related content

digital trends live episode 421 twitter hack scammers bitcoin shutdown 1310129

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could be the first phone optimized for Xbox games

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Unlike Facebook and TikTok, Snapchat is doing all right in the pandemic

Snapchat World Lenses

Watch SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule sail through its habitability test

The next AirPods Pro could arrive by the second half of 2021