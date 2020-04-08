  1. News

Snapchat is down: Here’s the latest on the outage

By

If Snapchat isn’t working for you right now, you aren’t the only one: Snapchat is currently down. 

Down Detector reports a spike of more than 92,430 reported problems with the app as of 7:45 a.m. PT on Wednesday, April 8. Many people are having trouble logging in and sending and receiving snaps. 

The issue appears to be affecting mainly the U.S. and Europe, as well as parts of Australia. 

Snapchat is aware of the issue and tweeted on Wednesday that it is working to fix it. 

“We’re aware many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight – we’re looking into it,” Snapchat’s official support account tweeted. 

Since many people have more time on their hands to use the app to connect with others while social distancing, people took to Twitter to voice their frustrations. 

We will update this story when the app is back up and running again.

