Adidas’ limited-edition sneakers double as a year-long train pass in Berlin

People staring at your sneakers is a point of pride for sneaker enthusiasts, but after Adidas’ latest collaboration, it could help you get around Berlin a lot quicker. Earlier this week, Adidas collaborated with Berlin transit authority Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) on a limited-edition sneaker made with an annual BVG train pass attached to the sneaker.

Adidas’ collaboration is called the EQT-Support 93/Berlin. The sneakers sport a similar shoe design to other sneakers in Adidas’ EQT line, except if you are wearing them, you can ride BVG transit for free the entire year. That is because the tongues of the new shoes were made with a year-long ticket sewn in. All you have to do when the conductor comes by you on the train is lift your foot up, show them your shoe ticket, and enjoy your ride.

The sneakers were made to celebrate BVG’s 90th anniversary, and the collage of colors found on the sneakers is inspired by the design of the BVG seat covers. But, you may be out of luck if you’re thinking of getting your feet in a pair. Only 500 pairs were sold for 180 euros (roughly $220) on Tuesday, January 16, at Adidas’ flagship store in Berlin and clothing store Overkill. An annual BVG train pass costs 728 euros ($890), making these pair of expensive sneakers a steal for anyone who regularly rides BVG trains. Unfortunately, just like most of the coolest shoes that come out, you won’t be able to get a pair anytime soon unless you’re willing to pay enough money to the point where these shoes are no longer a bargain.

The EQT-Support 93/Berlin sneakers sold out the day they were released after hundreds of people camped outside of Overkill days before the release. As it usually happens to the coolest shoes that are released and sell out immediately, people are on eBay asking for more than 2,100 euros (roughly $2,600) for the sneakers. A pair sold for an exorbitant 1,499 euros (about $1,800) less than a day after they went on sale. You could buy an annual BVG train pass, any other reasonably priced shoes from Adidas’ EQT line, and it would be $1,000 cheaper than trying your luck with eBay.

The BVG ticket is valid until December 31, and there is no official word on if there will be more runs of the sneakers released this year or ever again.