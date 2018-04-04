Relive childhood memories with the Buzzraw E1000 ebike

Share

These days, ebikes come in all shapes and sizes. For instance, we have seen an array of bikes that resemble everything from the classic scrambler motorcycle to the café racers of the 1960s. Now, thanks to Coast Cycles, we’re moving into a whole new decade when it comes to retro ebike designs, this time taking some cues from the classic mini-bikes of the 1970s as well.

The new Buzzraw E1000 is the latest addition to Coast’s Buzzraw family, which consists of three bikes in total. The other two models in the lineup include the Buzzraw Pedal, which is a traditional bike that shares the same styling as its siblings but lacks an electric drive of any kind. The Buzzraw E250, however, includes an electric motor and battery pack to provide some pedal assist, without overdoing it on the power it offers. Instead, it defers to its bigger brother — the E1000 — to take the lead in that area.

Armed with a 1,000-watt mid-drive motor, the Buzzraw E1000 offers both throttle and pedal-assist modes. The electric components are paired with an SRAM X4 eight-speed drivetrain which should make the bike easy to pedal on a wide variety of terrains. Coast gives buyers a choice of two different types of oversized tires and much like the mini-bike it is based on, the E1000 comes with a large seat suitable for two riders. An easy to read Bafang bike computer puts speed, wattage, battery level, and other metrics at an easy glance for the rider, while the handlebars are completely adjustable to find exactly the right fit.

Beyond that, not a whole lot is known about the bike. Coast doesn’t post any information about the battery on its website, nor does it indicate the range we should expect from the E1000. There is also no indication of the top pedal-assist speed, but some reports say that it could top out at above 35 mph.

The Buzzraw E1000 comes in one color (“Stealth Black”) and is available now for $3,281. Coast also sells a host of accessories for the bike, including fenders, foot pegs, racing plates, and a cargo net. For more information visit the Coast Cycles website.