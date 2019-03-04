Digital Trends
Outdoors

This zippy electric trike is about to join the ridesharing revolution

Trevor Mogg
By
electric trike joins ridesharing revolution gotcha
Gotcha

If you’re a fan of scooter and bikeshare services, then you’re going to love the idea of a fancy new transportation option that’s about to land on American streets — the electric trike.

Charleston, South Carolina-based Gotcha is incorporating the zippy little three-wheeler into its app-powered mobility platform, which besides two-wheelers also includes small electric rideshare cars.

Gotcha launched around 10 years ago and operates its service mainly on college campuses. It claims to be the first outfit of its kind to offer electric trikes, and the only shared e-mobility provider with four distinct products for first/last-mile transportation, all operated through a single, integrated app.

Set to arrive this spring, Gotcha’s compact trike can reach speeds of up to 25 mph and cover an impressive 40 miles on a single battery charge. As the company points out, this will allow riders to travel significantly longer distances compared to what you get with an electric bicycle or scooter.

“Gotcha’s fleet of e-mobility products delivers a holistic suite of vehicles that provide viable micro-transit options for our riders,” company CEO and founder Sean Flood said in a release. “We want to revolutionize the way people view shared mobility. Our etrike gives riders an alternative option that provides added stability, longer trips, and more accessibility.”

It’s Flood who has hopped onto a Gotcha trike for an epic 979-mile, publicity-generating ride through five states. Starting in Florida, Gotcha’s boss is aiming to arrive at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, on opening day on March 8. It’ll take him an entire week to complete the journey — because he’ll be traveling at 25 mph the whole way.

A Gotcha event at the festival on March 10 will give visitors their first proper look at its electric trike. Some lucky visitors will even be able to take it for a test ride.

Where are the trikes?

There are a bunch of reasons why trikes are yet to become a feature of more mainstream mobility services operated by the likes of Lime and Uber-owned Jump. For starters, they cost more per unit than the more basic two-wheeled alternatives. Also, the trike’s larger size means it could never be part of a dockless service and would therefore require designated parking areas, making it a less convenient option for riders looking for a nearby vehicle.

And depending on the city you’re in, you may even need a motorcycle license to ride it.

Still, Gotcha’s trike definitely has its advantages and looks like a fun ride for trips around campus — and beyond if local regulations permit — so we’ll be interested to see how it works out for the company.

On a related subject, Digital Trends recently took a look at how electric motors are helping to inject some fresh excitement into the market for three-wheeled cars.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit
Apeel Green Beans
Emerging Tech

Sick of fruits and veggies going bad? This second skin doubles their life spans

The world has a food spoilage problem. Could Apeel Sciences help with its concept of giving fresh produce a 'second skin' to keep it fresh for up to twice as long? Some big names think so.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Nike Adapt BB
Health & Fitness

Nike’s Android app is bricking its $350 Adapt BB self-lacing shoes

A firmware update for Nike's new self-lacing Adapt BB shoe appears to be bricking the $350 footwear for some owners. Android users have said the Nike app no longer pairs with the shoe, rendering the tightening mechanism useless.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Pyyros flashlight
Deals

This new all-in-one flashlight is a power bank, lighter, and screwdriver

The Pyyros modular flashlight can perform numerous field tasks, from hammering to starting fires. If you back it on Kickstarter now, you can score some savings on this innovative flashlight and multi-tool, but act fast: This early-bird…
Posted By Lucas Coll
ricoh gr iii wg 6 launch
News

Ricoh unleashes long-awaited GR III alongside a new waterproof WG-6

The anticipated Ricoh GR III will finally go on sale next month -- after Ricoh debuted full specs and the price for the advanced compact. The company also unveiled the Ricoh WG-6 waterproof camera with a longer zoom and more rugged build.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Norrland Parka
Outdoors

This feature-packed parka includes a Wi-Fi hot spot to keep you plugged in

The Norrland Parka is a winter jacket that offers more than 20 features, including pockets for storing smartphones, tablets, and earbuds, as well as a USB battery pack and a Wi-Fi hotspot for staying connected on the go.
Posted By Kraig Becker
how to wax a snowboard feature
Outdoors

Conquer the cold season with the best heated clothing and outdoor apparel

If you're thinking about going outside this winter, heated apparel is a must. Luckily, we've rounded up some of the best heated clothing, whether you're looking for battery-powered gloves or heated insoles.
Posted By Kraig Becker
seoul robot museum maa rsm r04 publiclobbyzone
Emerging Tech

South Korea is getting a world-class robot museum that will be built by robots

A new history of robotics museum in Seoul, South Korea, is being built by robots. Here's an overview of how the Robot Science Museum project is coming together. And when you can visit.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Lime-S Generation 3 e-scooter
Outdoors

Lime scooter fault can cause sudden excessive braking when going downhill

Lime has acknowledged a serious fault with its electric scooters that has caused a small number of them to suddenly brake while going downhill. The company is urging users to ride with caution as it rolls out a software fix.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tentsile universe all terrain tent 1
Outdoors

This tent is versatile enough for ground, air, and water

The Tentsile Universe is a tent built for use in all kinds of settings, including being set up on the ground like a traditional model, suspended from a tree like a hammock, and floating on water.
Posted By Kraig Becker
wind solar renewable energy needs turbine fieldv2
Emerging Tech

Google has found a way to use A.I. to boost the usefulness of wind energy

Google and DeepMind have developed an A.I. able to predict wind power output 36 hours ahead of the power being generated. The results could help strengthen the case for the use of wind power.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
garmin vivofit 3 activity tracker dtdeals
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Garmin Vivofit 3 and Fenix 5 smartwatches

Walmart is currently dropping prices on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers. So if you're looking to add some tech to your wrist, these savings make it slightly more affordable for you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
awesome tech you cant buy yet food wrap feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle