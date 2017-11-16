It takes just 20 seconds to unfold the nimble Jolt ebike

It takes just 20 seconds to fold or unfold the new Jolt ebike — and that’s only a little bit less time than it will take you to get from Point A to Point B with this efficient and surprisingly affordable bike. With two weeks left in its Indiegogo campaign, the Jolt has already captured the interest of efficiency and environmentally minded commuters, and has raised over $260,000. And given its 50-mile range, 20-mile-per-hour top speed, and $600 price tag, it’s no surprise that folks are chomping at the bit to get their hands on what may be the latest craze in ebikes.

The Jolt is said to come to customers’ doors fully assembled, as the compact bike simply folds down onto itself for easy storage and transport. So even if you don’t have a bike rack in your office or don’t have the space in your tiny studio apartment to store a full-sized bicycle, the Jolt still ought to fit. But what it lacks in size it makes up for in power.

Thanks to a 36V and 350-watt motor, this bike can run for 50 miles (if you’re pedaling, too) using an LG lithium-ion battery. If you’re letting the bike do all the work, which is to say, not pedaling at all, you can still expect to get 30 miles out of a single charge.

The Jolt boasts seven speeds and three riding modes — standard, hybrid, or full-electric, and the adjustable seat ought to allow just about anyone to take a spin. And thanks to the six-speed onboard LCD display, you can keep track of your speed and mileage. Of course, being a 21st century piece of hardware, the ebike also comes with a USB charging port for your mobile devices (though you certainly should not text and bike).

Currently available for pre-sale for 70 percent off the suggested retail price, the Bolt is available in three colors — obsidian black, pearl white, and electric blue. Shipment is expected for April 2018, and it should be ready to ride out of the box. So if you’re looking forward to getting back outside once the weather warms up again, this may just be the vehicle for you.