Lumo Run is the wearable device that corrects your poor running form

It seems like athletes and fitness fanatics have an overwhelming number of wearables to choose from these days, ranging from smartwatches to fitness trackers to shoes that can keep track of how well they are performing. Choosing which one works best for you often comes down to a matter of personal preference, but if you’re a serious runner, a device called the Lumo Run just might be worth taking a look at. The gadget promises to analyze your stride and make suggestions on how to correct any poor habits you may have developed, making you a more efficient and faster runner as a result.

Using the Lumo Run couldn’t be any simpler. Runners start by installing the Lumo Run app and paring the device with their iPhone (sorry Android users, the Lumo isn’t compatible with your device just yet). From there, they simply attach the wearable to the back of their shorts or running tights, aligning it with their spine. Then, just go for a run as usual and the Lumo will automatically start collecting a variety of metrics.

During a workout, the device can track a runner’s cadence, bounce, braking, and movement, all of which is shared with the app in real time to analyze efficiency. The app can then offer suggestions on how the runner can improve their stride, even providing live coaching in their earphones while they are still working out. It will even suggest pre- and post-workout exercises to help the user to stay limber and avoid injuries. There is even an option to run without using a phone and have the data sync with the app after a workout is complete.

The designers of the Lumo Run say that 97 percent of users see improvements with their running form within the first three runs. They also claim that eight out of 10 users are able to run faster and farther than they were prior to using the device. If true, that makes this an intriguing option for runners looking to improve their race times or extend their mileage.

The Lumo Run features a battery life of 20 hours of run time or seven days of standby. The wearable device sells for $80 and is available from the Lumo website and Amazon.