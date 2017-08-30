Hyperlite Mountain Gear lightens your load with its jacket, The Shell

Why it matters to you The Shell is ideal for adventurers looking for a do-it-all jacket that is light weight, waterproof, and breathable.

Every backpacker and mountaineer knows the true weight of apparel — all of those layers really add up. They also create bulk in your pack, making for a challenging stuffing experience. Hyperlite Mountain Gear solves this problem with the company’s first-ever jacket, The Shell — weighing more than half a pound less than most alternatives on the market.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear has been a leading producer of high performance, ultralight products since 2010. The firm is famed for its incorporation of Dyneema — the wonderfabric 15 times stronger than steel — into outdoor gear, including tents, stuff sacks, and backpacks. Hyperlite’s first apparel product, The Shell, utilizes Dyneema Composite Fabric with waterproof breathable properties, known as DCF-WPB. The Dyneema contributes to its light weight and durability while the “eVent” membrane provides for breathability and waterproofing.

The use of patented eVent technology contributes to the company’s stated breathability rating of 32,000 gm2/24hr and waterproof rating of 10,000mm. The characteristics paired with Dyneema make for an equally comfortable, high-performance jacket ideal for alpinists, backpackers, skiers, packrafters, and climbers. This ultralight technical piece weighs between 5.16 and 6.20 ounces, depending on the size.

The Shell features YKK Aquaguard zippers with a high collar placement for weather resistance, a Polartec Power Dry chin guard, and adjustable Velcro cuffs. In addition, the jacket offers a front and rear hood as well as bottom hem shock cord adjustment, and a helmet compatible hood with a stiff brim, ensuring comfort during adventure sports in which you need to protect your head. Attributing to its excellent compressibility, The Shell is crafted with a low-profile stuff pocket, so that the jacket can become its own carrying case. The carrying case features a waterproof zipper and clip-in point for easy accessibility, enabling it to be hung from a harness or other adventure accessory.

Dan Ransom

“Our goal was to design a jacket that was so light and functional that there was no reason not to bring it on every trip,” stated Mike St. Pierre, founder and CEO of Hyperlite Mountain Gear, in a press release. “We could not be more excited about introducing The Shell. We’re eager to get it on the backs of our devoted customers and any outdoor adventurer looking to significantly lighten their gear load without sacrificing performance.”

The Shell retails for $450 and can be purchased on Hyperlite Mountain Gear’s website.