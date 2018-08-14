Digital Trends
Photography

Brother’s new laser printers spit out prints with just a tap thanks to NFC

Hillary Grigonis
By

Brother has launched a lineup of seven new color laser printers designed for home offices and small businesses. The new printers integrate access to cloud storage options like Dropbox and Google Drive while mixing in wireless printing and NFC.

The lineup includes seven new models, from a basic printer to all-in-ones with copy, scan, and fax functions. The list includes the $349 MFC-L3710CW; $399 MFC-L3750CDW and MFC-L3770CDW; the $199 HL-L3210CW; the $249 HL-L3230CDW and HL-L3270CDW; and the $329 HL-L3290CDW.

Compared to the previous generation, Brother says the new lineup offers faster printing — between 19 and 25 pages per minute — along with design improvements. Some of the models also integrate NFC that allows users to tap a mobile device to initiate printing. Three of the models are all-in-one printers with scan and fax options.

The most advanced printer in the group is the MFC-L3770CDW all-in-one, which boasts the most features, including an auto document feeder and a multipurpose tray. Brother says the printer’s predecessor is the best-selling color laser printer in the U.S.

“We took one of the industry’s leading lineups of digital color printers and made it even better by listening to our home office and small office customers and addressing more of their printing and imaging challenges,” Eric Dahl, director of B2C product marketing at Brother, said in a press release. “With this new lineup, customers can reliably and affordably add laser-quality sharp text and vivid color images to their important documents.”

Designed for small business and home offices, the lineup aims to mix size and features. Brother says that the blend helps maximize office space as trends for virtual telecommuting increase. Four of the printers use a color touchscreen to choose printing options while five include duplex or double-sided printing.

“Research has shown measurable results from printing business documents in color,” Dahl added. “From increasing recall to emphasizing important messaging and information, color printing can be a dynamic tool for small businesses with employees on the go, and with the new lineup, we’ve made it easier and more affordable than ever before.”

All seven new printers include Brother At Your Side customer support along with automatic refill programs, including Brother’s own Brother Refresh and Amazon Dash Replenishment. The new color laser printers are now available online and from select retailers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

MoviePass re-enrolls customers, while Costco offers refunds
Up Next

Drone-powered, stork-like robot's spindly twig legs keep it from taking off
vector robot assistant
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robo sidekicks, AC for your bed, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best place to print photos online
Photography

The best place to print photos online: Seven top photo labs

Have you been looking around for the best place to print out your favorite photos online? Don't fret, we've pored through dozens of options and narrowed it down to the seven best.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
adobe stock editorial aesthestic search powerpoint a visitor to the sydney botanical garden s inaugural contribution vivid li
Photography

Snap, print, and go: The 8 best portable photo printers

Printing your favorite smartphone pictures on the go is easier than ever with a portable photo printer. They are compact and easy to use, transforming your digital selfies into souvenir.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
best Android apps
Mobile

The 100 best Android apps turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

Choosing which apps to download is tricky, especially given how enormous and cluttered the Google Play Store has become. We rounded up 100 of the best Android apps and divided them neatly, each suited for a different occasion.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
photo fomo aug 10 leica fujifilm l9991181 ap
Photography

Photo FOMO: Leica Elpro turns plain lenses into macro, Fujifilm Fest returns

In this week's photo industry news, Leica launches a way to turn plain lenses into macro lenses. Artificial Intelligence keeps growing with new uses with Getty Images and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 camera.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
monaris paola franqui qanda interview feat
Photography

For Monaris, it’s a photography career launched on an iPhone and Instagram

On Instagram, she's known just as Monaris. But street photographer Paola Franqui has built a following largely with an iPhone and a smile. We sat down with her to talk photography, style, and Instagram, of course.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best vlogging cameras
Photography

Starting a vlog? Here are the best cameras to buy

Any camera that shoots video can be used to vlog, but a few models stand out from the crowd thanks to superior image quality, ergonomics, and usability.
Posted By Daven Mathies
how to take pictures of the stars photograph 8
Photography

How to take pictures of the Perseid meteor shower and the stars

The night sky can be both one of the trickiest and most rewarding shoots to master. Stop putting your camera away at sunset and learn how to photograph the stars in this tutorial on the night sky.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
watch how nikon tests the durability of its d850 professional dslr
Photography

Watch how Nikon tests the durability of its D850 professional DSLR

Nikon's D850 DSLR won many plaudits when it launched in 2017. Praised for its robust, weather-resistant body design, the Japanese camera firm has released a video offering some insight into how it came to be built that way.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
LG Q6
Mobile

Selfies don’t usually descend into brawls, but this one did

Snapping a selfie is usually a fun activity, but for a couple of women attempting to get a picture of Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain last week, the exercise turned into a brawl involving both of their families.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
film processing lab behind the scenes
Photography

Film-processing lab offers fascinating behind-the-scenes look

Digital is now the dominant format in the photography world, but there are still plenty of photographers who've chosen to continue with film. So how have the remaining processing labs adapted in order to serve those who love film?
Posted By Trevor Mogg