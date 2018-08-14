Brother’s new laser printers spit out prints with just a tap thanks to NFC

Share

Brother has launched a lineup of seven new color laser printers designed for home offices and small businesses. The new printers integrate access to cloud storage options like Dropbox and Google Drive while mixing in wireless printing and NFC.

The lineup includes seven new models, from a basic printer to all-in-ones with copy, scan, and fax functions. The list includes the $349 MFC-L3710CW; $399 MFC-L3750CDW and MFC-L3770CDW; the $199 HL-L3210CW; the $249 HL-L3230CDW and HL-L3270CDW; and the $329 HL-L3290CDW.

Compared to the previous generation, Brother says the new lineup offers faster printing — between 19 and 25 pages per minute — along with design improvements. Some of the models also integrate NFC that allows users to tap a mobile device to initiate printing. Three of the models are all-in-one printers with scan and fax options.

The most advanced printer in the group is the MFC-L3770CDW all-in-one, which boasts the most features, including an auto document feeder and a multipurpose tray. Brother says the printer’s predecessor is the best-selling color laser printer in the U.S.

“We took one of the industry’s leading lineups of digital color printers and made it even better by listening to our home office and small office customers and addressing more of their printing and imaging challenges,” Eric Dahl, director of B2C product marketing at Brother, said in a press release. “With this new lineup, customers can reliably and affordably add laser-quality sharp text and vivid color images to their important documents.”

Designed for small business and home offices, the lineup aims to mix size and features. Brother says that the blend helps maximize office space as trends for virtual telecommuting increase. Four of the printers use a color touchscreen to choose printing options while five include duplex or double-sided printing.

“Research has shown measurable results from printing business documents in color,” Dahl added. “From increasing recall to emphasizing important messaging and information, color printing can be a dynamic tool for small businesses with employees on the go, and with the new lineup, we’ve made it easier and more affordable than ever before.”

All seven new printers include Brother At Your Side customer support along with automatic refill programs, including Brother’s own Brother Refresh and Amazon Dash Replenishment. The new color laser printers are now available online and from select retailers.