Canon crams more resolution and speed in the 65x zoom PowerShot SX70 HS

Canon’s super zoom camera just crammed bigger photos in a smaller camera. On Thursday, September 20, Canon unveiled the PowerShot SX70 HS, a 65x zoom bridge camera. The camera adds 4K video, increases speed, and bumps up the resolution over the older SX60 while also lightening the camera body.

The Canon PowerShot SX70 HS wraps up the typical 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor found in most consumer models, but the resolution jumps up to 20.3 megapixels compared to the 16.1 inside the aging SX60. The 65x optical zoom lens remains, with a reach equivalent to a 21-1365mm lens on a full frame camera. The maximum aperture is an OK f/3.4, and a narrower f/6.5 fully zoomed.

Canon’s new DIGIC 8 processor offers five stops of dual-sensing image stabilization for that long reach, skipping generations from the DIGIC 6 in the SX60. The update also allows for burst shots at up to 10 frames per second, but just 5.7 fps with continuous autofocus.

The update also brings 4K, a rarity among consumer models for the Canon brand. The 4K 30 fps video is taken from a crop of the sensor, however. 1080p is available at up to 120 fps.

Despite updating both the sensor and processor, the camera is lighter than the older SX60, weighing in at 1.34 pounds. The bridge-style camera uses a 0.39-inch, 2.36 million-dot electronic viewfinder paired with a tilting 3-inch screen. An eye sensor will automatically switch between the two. Canon calls the user interface EOS-like, while the body also has a substantial grip.

The camera’s controls also include a zoom framing assist for finding the subject while using the long zoom. A control wheel also sits at the top of the camera, while ports include HDMI and Micro USB. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are also built in. The camera’s battery is rated for 325 shots, less with the viewfinder or more with Eco mode on.

“In this day and age, cameras are becoming smaller while the desired list of features continues to grow,” Canon USA President and CEO Kazuto Ogawa said. “Canon continues to be committed to incorporating the latest features in our compact cameras and the new PowerShot SX70 HS is our very latest version, providing the dynamic combination of a compact body, powerful zoom, and robust features that photo and video enthusiasts alike will love.”

The Canon PowerShot SX70 HS is set for a November debut, with a $550 list price.

