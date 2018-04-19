Capture One makes batch editing and presets faster with latest update

Share

Phase One’s RAW photo editor Capture One is getting a workflow boost with a few tool tweaks. On Thursday, April 19, Phase One launched Capture One 11.1, an update adding workflow improvements and expanding camera support.

The update enhances the software’s styles and presets tools in order to help photographers and photo editors work faster, Phase One says. Applying both Styles and Presets is faster in 11.1, while the interface adjustment also allows photo editors to control the capacity. The enhancements speed up the process whether the effects are used on a single photo or in batch processing, the company says. The update also includes a Spring Styles pack.

Those batch adjustments can also be fine-tuned with an update to the normalization tool. Photo editors can now set the tool to any color in order to use that shade for exposure and white balance adjustments. Previously, the tool could only be used on gray.

The update also comes with resources built directly into the software. The Resource Hub integrates free resources on-screen. The Hub includes tutorials, news, webinars, and blog posts, all available without leaving Capture One.

“Capture One remains dedicated to the needs of ambitious photographers,” said Jan Hyldebrandt-Larsen, the company’s vice president of software business. “These latest updates introduce an extension to camera and lens support, as well as an all-new Resource Hub. The Resource Hub is an in-app portal that allows users to easily access news, tutorials, updates and much more — all designed to inspire photographers and ensure the best workflow and user experience in Capture One.”

With the latest update, Capture One now supports 11 new cameras and another ten lenses, including the Fujifilm X-H1, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III, Olympus E-PL9, the Panasonic GH5S and Sony a7 Mark III. The update also extends support for several Leica cameras, including the CL, X-U, V-Lux Typ 114 and TL2. Lens support was added for new Canon, Leica, Sony, and Tamron lenses. Sony users can also now use Capture Pilot 2.0, a tool allowing photographers to change camera settings when tethered by using an iOS device.

Still part of Capture One 11, version 11.1 is free to owners of the earlier 11 software, or a $120 upgrade for users of Capture One 9 and 10. New users can start with a free trial, then the software is $299 to own outright, with subscriptions also available.