The budget Olympus PEN E-PL9 steps up to 4K, thanks to updated processor

Olympus is bringing their budget PEN mirrorless camera up to 2018 standards with new 4K capabilities and built-in Bluetooth, but photographers in North America are going to have to wait. On Wednesday, February 7, Olympus Global announced the new PEN E-PL9, a new mirrorless option that will be available in markets outside North America beginning in March. Olympus hasn’t yet shared a timeline for when the budget shooter will be coming to the United States.

The Olympus PEN E-PL9 wraps up much of the same imaging hardware as the predecessor, the E-PL8. The camera uses the same 16-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor, a nearly identical 8.6-frames-per-second burst mode, and the same three-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system. The autofocus, however, sees a jump to a 121 point contrast detection system, up from 81 points. A pop-up flash is also included, while the earlier PL8 used an external flash only.

The PL9 isn’t entirely identical on the inside though, with a move up to a TruePic VIII processor that allows the camera to handle more video data. Video is where the specs jump, moving up to 4K capabilities at 30 fps, over the predecessor’s HD at the same frame rate. When that higher resolution isn’t necessary, the E-PL9 can still shoot twice as many frames with a 60 fps option for 1080p.

Olympus is also adding new art filter modes with a new option designed to mimic instant film, bringing the number of in-camera options to 16.

Like the previous version, a flip-out touchscreen is designed for selfies, including touchscreen controls that automatically switch on when the screen is flipped to face forward. The addition of Bluetooth adds more convenience along those same selfie lines, with the lower power consumption allowing a standby mode before triggering a remote shot. A Wi-Fi connection is still available for transferring the files to the smart device without lowering the resolution.

The Olympus E-PL9 will be available in white, brown and black leather-like wrapping with an enhanced grip. The camera body weighs about 13.4 ounces including the 350-shot battery, which, as Olympus points out, is less than a bottle of water even if the 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ kit lens is included.

Olympus hasn’t yet released pricing details, but the earlier version sold for $650 at first launch. The camera launches outside North America at the end of March — we’ll update this post once Olympus has shared additional availability and pricing.