Leica’s compact, full-frame street shooter just got a serious boost in resolution. On Thursday, March 7, Leica unveiled the Q2, a fixed lens camera packing in a 47.3-megapixel full frame sensor, updated processor, new viewfinder, and weather-sealing.

Like its predecessor, the Leica Q2 is a full-frame camera with a Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH permanently fixed to the front in a design the company promotes as ideal for street photography, architecture, travel, and the like. The second generation moves from a 24-megapixel sensor up to 47.3 megapixels. The resolution boost also carries over to video, with the Q2 capable of capturing 4K at 30 and cinema 4K at 24 fps. Full HD is still available, with speeds for slow-mo up to 120 fps.

Despite the increase in resolution, the Leica Q2 keeps the same 10 fps top shooting speed, thanks in part to a new processor. The previous generation boasted the fastest autofocus in the full-frame compact category, and Leica continues that same thread with claims of “lightning-fast autofocus.” The mechanical shutter maxes out at 1/2,000th of a second while the electronic heads up to 1/4,000th of a second. The flash sync speed is a high 1/500th of a second.

The Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH lens affixed to the front offers what Leica calls a standard angle of view that covers a wide angle while preventing wide-angle distortion. The bright lens also has a macro mode available.

The Leica Q2 keeps a similar feel with its all-black body and red Leica logo, weighing in at 22.6 ounces. The body sports weather-sealing throughout, and a refined layout for the buttons at the back of the camera. A new 3.68 million dot electronic viewfinder aids in composition, along with a three-inch LCD screen with 1.04 million dots. The top of the camera houses a shutter speed dial, control dial, shutter release, and hot shoe slot.

In early hands-on, the Leica Q2 felt solid in the hands. In the few minutes we were able to spend with the camera, we were impressed by the low-light quality, the macro, and the in-camera image quality straight from the LCD screen.

The original Leica Q launched in 2015, while Leica followed up with special edition models like the Q-P, which uses an even more minimalist design without the red logo.

The Leica Q2 is set to go on sale beginning today, for a list price of $4,995.