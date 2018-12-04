Digital Trends
Photography

Lens Rentals zooms in on the most popular cameras of the year

Hillary Grigonis
By

2018 brought a handful of new cameras to market, but which ones were the most popular? Lens Rentals recently shared its annual breakdown, which tracks the rentals over a one-year period. It showed growth for Panasonic and Sony, while other brands saw marginal declines in the percentage of rentals, including the most-rented brand, Canon. The data tracks rentals on the platform from November 2017 to November 2018.

Canon leads three of the different lists, with the brand in the top four spots for the most popular photo and video gear overall for the year. The list is lead by the Canon 24-70mm f/2.8L II and Canon 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II, despite a newer version of the telephoto lens launching in August. The Canon 5D Mark IV and 5D Mark III also top the list. Canon’s 35mm f/1.4L II, 50mm f/1.2L, 70-200mm f/2.8L, 100mm f/2.8L IS Macro, 16-35mm f/2.8L III, 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II also made the overall list.

With so many lenses and cameras on the top 20 list, Canon was the most-rented brand on Lens Rentals in 2018, with more than 41 percent. That’s a decline, however, from last year’s more than 44 percent.

Sony, the second most-rented brand on the list jumped a bit from about 24 percent last year to 26 percent this year. The a7S II, FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM, a7 III, FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS, and Sony a7R III all made the top 20 list. Sony also had the second-highest share of in rentals considering only the lenses, after Canon and followed by Sigma, Nikon, Tamron, Fujifilm, and Zeiss.

Lens Rentals data puts Nikon as the third-most-rented brand at 15.28 percent — nearly identical to the 15.06 percent share last year. Just the Nikon D750 made the top 20 list and the brand sat as the fourth-most-rented lens brand behind Sigma.

Nikon and Canon’s new full-frame mirrorless cameras only had a month after being released to be included in the data, which means the bodies didn’t make the top lists. Lens Rentals, did say, however, that the less-expensive EOS R was twice as popular as the Nikon Z7 in rentals.

Panasonic was the fourth most popular brand in the rental data, jumping up by nearly three percent to a 9.41 percent share. The Panasonic GH5 was the 17th-most-rented item for the 2018 data. Fujifilm, Leica, Olympus, Pentax, and Hasselblad rounded up the remaining list of top brands.

Excluding the gear launched before November 2017, the list looks a bit different, lead by the Sony a7 III, the Zhiyun-Tech Crane stabilizer, the Sony a7R III, the Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 OSS and the Panasonic GH5S. Other cameras on the list include the Sony RX10 IV, Insta 360 Pro, and Fujifilm X-H1.

The Lens Rentals data offers some insight into industry trends, but rental trends and actual retail trends may differ some. Many photographers and videographers will rent an expensive, high-end lens on a per-project basis, while some rent before deciding which one to buy. The complete list of the most-rented products is available from the Lens Rentals blog.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything you need to know
Skagen Falster 2
Product Review

The Skagen Falster 2 proves it takes a lot of battery life to look this good

Skagen unveiled the Falster Wear OS smartwatch earlier this year, and not even a year later the Falster 2 arrived. It’s among the most beautiful smartwatches available, and the new model adds more functionality.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
dji osmo pocket launches on phone
Photography

DJI’s tiny Osmo Pocket puts smooth gimbal stabilization in the palm of your hand

Meet the DJI Osmo Pocket, DJI's smallest gimbal camera yet. The handheld device captures 4K/60 fps video with some of the same tracking modes found in DJI's drones, all in a device that weighs less than 5 ounces.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
what are the biggest color trends in photography study suggests these bold hues suganth 392597 unsplash
Photography

What are the biggest color trends in photography? Study suggests these bold hues

What are the hottest colors in photography? The Shutterstock 2019 Color Trends report highlights three bold hues, as well as the most popular colors in a number of different countries around the globe.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

How to take great photos with the Pixel 3, the best camera phone around

You’ve scored yourself a new Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, and you want to take advantage of that incredible camera. We’ve got everything you need to know right here about how to snap the best photos with your Pixel 3.
Posted By Simon Hill
capture one 12 launches captureone12desktop
Photography

Capture One 12 launches ‘near-instantaneous’ masking tool in new interface

Capture One 12 is here -- and includes new tools as well as an interface update. The latest version adds and enhances masking tools, including a new luminosity mask, while updating the user interface.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to get followers on instagram 1
Social Media

Instagram’s new Close Friends List lets you decide who should see your Story

Have a story to share, but don't want to send it to everyone? Instagram now offers a close friends list that will allow users to share stories with only the users included on that list.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet unagi scooters feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ceramic printers, the Lamborghini of scooters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
photography news december 1 2018 jc tota
Photography

Photography News: Tiffen launches portable LED, COOPH designs heated photo vest

In this week's photography news, Tiffen launches its first LED in the portable, robust Lowel light line. And this odd photo vest by COOPH has a built-in heater controlled via smartphone.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
misfit flash fitness tracker dtdeals
Emerging Tech

Keep your holiday gift list high-tech and low-budget with these gadgets

Modern technology doesn't always come cheap, but there plenty of premium devices that don't carry a premium price. Whether you're looking for a streaming device or a means of capturing photos from above, our list of the best tech under $50…
Posted By Patrick Daniels
hotel chain offers instagram sitter who will post photos for you
Social Media

Hotel chain offers an Instagram ‘sitter’ who will post photos for you

If the pressure to post stunning Instagram photos is ruining your vacations, then how about hiring a local Instagram influencer to do the job for you while you go off and enjoy yourself? Well, such a service now exists.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
lyft amtrak partnership
Social Media

Ride the rails and share your stories with Amtrak’s new social media residency

Amtrak is looking for travel fans with a knack for telling stories on social media. The new Amtrak social media residency program wants amateur travelers to share photos, video, and written content from aboard long-distance trips.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
sony a7s ii possession of hannah grace shay mitchell
Photography

Full-frame mirrorless cameras just made their Hollywood debut with this thriller

The Possession of Hannah Grace isn't just a thriller -- it's also the first Hollywood feature film to be shot completely with a full-frame mirrorless camera. The film was shot with several Sony a7S II bodies and anamorphic lenses.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis