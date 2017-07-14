Nikon expands D750 recall after finding more models with shutter issues

Why it matters to you D750 owners, check your serial numbers -- your camera might need a free shutter repair.

The recall relating to Nikon’s D750 shutter issues is expanding beyond what the company initially thought necessary. On Tuesday, July 12, Nikon extended the original July 2015 D750 recall to include more models. The recall now includes D750s that were manufactured between October 2014 and June 2015 as well as those produced between July and September 2014 and between July 2015 and September 2016.

The issue involves a manufacturing defect on the camera’s shutter, the physical piece that opens and closes to take a picture. In the affected models, the defect causes the shutter to block or shadow some of the photo, “sometimes resulting in shading a portion of the image,” Nikon says.

Cameras manufactured within that time frame can be sent to Nikon for free inspection and repair as part of the recall. Nikon D750 owners need to locate their camera’s serial number on the bottom of the body and type it into Nikon’s website to see if the number is included within the recall.

The recall was initially announced in July 2015, with additional models added to the recall in February 2016.

The Nikon D750 was launched in 2014, sitting between the full frame D610 and D810 in terms of both price and features. The camera uses a 6.5 fps burst mode and a 51-point autofocus system, which gives the camera a speed boost over the earlier (and cheaper) D610. The D750 is also popular because of a magnesium alloy, weather-sealed body.

Nikon’s lower-priced full frame cameras aren’t strangers to recall — Nikon has also issued repairs for the D810 and D600, both back in 2014.

The expanded recall dates come as Nikon is both celebrating its 100th anniversary and restructuring the company to focus on high-end cameras as the industry shifts. When the restructuring plan was announced last year, the company says the decision was an attempt to refocus the business while it was still in a financially strong condition. Nikon is now focusing on developing high-end cameras, as well as on its other strong suits, including its lens division. The restructuring, at the time of the announcement, was set to only include a voluntary retirement plan for reducing employee costs.