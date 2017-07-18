Olloclip Filmer’s Kit empowers smartphone videographers with lenses and grip

Why it matters to you iPhone 7 and 7 Plus videographers interested in adding a slew of lenses and a grip can actually save cash with this new limited edition kit.

A video rig with five lenses and a stabilizer would normally fill up an entire backpack — but smartphone photography accessory company Olloclip is introducing one that takes up a much smaller footprint. On Monday, July 17, the company launched the Olloclip Filmer’s Kit designed to give smartphone videographers versatile tools without sacrificing portability.

The Filmer’s Kit itself doesn’t have any brand new products inside — except for the custom case created through a partnership with Incase to fit it all in — but packing all the accessories together gets consumers $300 worth of gear for $199.

The kit includes Olloclip’s Core Lens Set designed for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which includes the fisheye, super-wide and 15x macro lens along with the clip that attaches the system to the smartphone. The video kit also tosses in telephoto and ultra wide lenses, part of the Olloclip Active Lens set, bringing the total number of lenses to five.

Along with the smartphone lenses, the kit includes the Pivot, the company’s pivoting smartphone grip. The grip’s design makes the camera easier to hold, which Olloclip says leads to steadier footage. With a 225-degree rotation, the system also makes it easier to shoot video with a smartphone from any angle. The grip includes the smartphone clamp as well as a 1/4-20 mount and a cold shoe mount.

To expand the kit’s capability, the set also includes a GoPro mount adapter, which allows the grip (but of course not the lenses) to be adapted for use with a GoPro, a nice perk since the Pivot itself is waterproof.

All those accessories are placed inside a case produced by Incase and designed specifically to house the collection.

“Olloclip remains committed to finding new and exciting ways to making inspiring videos and photos fun and easy to capture on your mobile device. Partnering with Incase made sense to us since they, too, understand the importance of the photographic category and offer a complete collection aimed at the modern-day photographer and videographer,” said Patrick O’Neill, founder of Olloclip. “We also appreciate how Incase’s minimalistic and easy-to-use design language complements Olloclip’s design ethos by focusing on maximizing functionality while delivering the finest details and finishes.”

The Olloclip Filmer’s Kit is a limited edition item with only 2,000 available exclusively from Apple’s retail locations. The kit sells for $199, while pricing out the accessories individually would cost about $300.