The Peak Design Everyday Sling 5L is the company’s smallest camera, drone bag yet

Why it matters to you Packing just the essentials? The Peak Design Everyday Sling 5L offers compact carrying options for a camera and kit lens or Mavic Pro drone.

Peak Design’s Everyday bag line just got both a little bigger — and a little smaller. The new Peak Design Everyday Sling 5L is the company’s smallest bag in the series yet, effectively expanding the camera bags beyond the Everyday backpack, messenger, tote and, 10L sling. While the smallest in the line, the bag, announced on Tuesday, October 31, is still big enough for a DSLR or mirrorless with a kit lens, or even the DJI Mavic Pro folding drone.

The new sling bag can be worn, as the name suggests, like a sling bag — or as a waist bag, i.e. a slightly more modern variation of the fanny pack, thanks to an adjustable shoulder strap. Peak Designs says the strap adjusts in one pull using a quick adjuster system.

The compact main compartment can fit a camera, including a full-frame body and one or two lenses along with a tablet up to 11 inches, though some models are excluded, particularly with a case. When used as a drone bag, Peak Design says the bag can also accommodate the controller, batteries, and charger. The company says there is also enough room for a few personal items, including a wallet, keys, sunglasses, and passport.

The interior is separated using two flexible dividers, while two inner pockets and four flap pockets accommodate additional accessories. On the exterior, the bag uses a weatherproof nylon canvas shell, while a cotton poly blend helps protect gear on the inside.

The 5L sling joins the lineup as the little sibling to the previously launched 10L version, which adds a secondary expandable compartment and also includes tripod straps, with the same two divider configuration in the main compartment.

Peak Design has only been around since 2010 but becoming the second-most crowdfunded company ever helped propel its popularity. While Peak Design successfully launched six campaigns through Kickstarter, the smallest sling bag is launching without the crowdfunding and is already available from the company’s website. The larger sling, backpack, and tote was part of the company’s last crowdfunded campaign, earning over $750,000 in two days, following the success of the messenger bag’s campaign.

The Peak Design Everyday Sling 5L retails for $100 selling in black and ash color options.