photography news oct 20 2018 1811 burkard 008053
Mountainsmith

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like updates to Photoshop and Lightroom, sneak peeks at Adobe’s upcoming A.I-powered tools, the launch of video editor Rush, and Sony’s newest compact zoom, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

The Mountainsmith Tanucklite 40 photo bag is designed for durability and adventures

Mountainsmith’s latest photography backpack mixes durability and comfort with a lightweight gear bag. The Mountainsmith Tanucklite 40, co-designed with photographer Chris Burkard, is a lightweight, ripstop camera bag. The company calls the durable bag “bombproof.” Weighing four pounds, the bag uses Kit Cubes to customize the gear carry on the interior.

The bag can also accommodate light stands, tripods or water bottles in the side pockets. The backpack can also be worn as a chest mount carry and includes a spot for a hydration bladder and exit port. The bag uses dual density shoulder straps and a waist belt to help support the gear. The bag retails at $250.

Nikon fixes rare bug with new D850 firmware

Owners of the D850 will want to update their firmware. This week, Nikon released firmware version 1.03 for the D850. The firmware fixes a rare issue, Nikon explained, where the camera would “delay the shutter release or the start of the autofocus operation.” The firmware update is available as a free download from Nikon.

Shutterstock expands editorial distribution

Stock photography company Shutterstock is expanding the platform’s editorial images. Beginning on October 17, Shutterstock’s editorial selection is available for license for all users. The collection was previously limited to Enterprise and Premier accounts. The collection includes images from the Associated Press, the European Press Photo Agency and several others. The collection, Shutterstock says, has more than 40 million images while adding around 700,000 new photos each month.

The Snapchat camera now has cat recognition

Snapchat’s augmented reality filters that jazz up selfies are one of the apps’ more popular features and now the filters will work on your cat,  too. The update means that, instead of turning yourself into a feline, you can add filters to your cat. The cat-compatible options come after Snapchat launched filters for dogs last year.

Lens Rentals does a complete teardown of the Canon EOS R

We have already taken a thorough look at the Canon EOS R, but Riger Cicala of Lens Rentals has taken it to the next level. As he often does, Cicala did a complete teardown of the EOS R, giving us an inside look at Canon’s first full-frame camera. In addition to close-up photos of the deconstruction, he also shares insights along the way. One interesting detail is that while Canon did include gaskets around the buttons of the camera, the body itself is only sealed by overlapping the plastic frame of the body.

