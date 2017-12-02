This app takes event hashtags up a level by collecting all the snapshots in one place

Custom hashtags for weddings and events simplify the task of finding photos, but those shots are still often scattered across multiple networks. Share Your Photos, by developer Picture Keepers, is an app that does just what the name suggests. With Share Your Photos, however, photos are gathered all into one place for sharing, downloading, and making prints.

After downloading the app and creating a username, Share Your Photos allows users to create an event with a unique event ID. That unique ID can then be shared through email or text — or in person. Invited users can add their own shots, browse other photos, download photos, or order prints. Picture Keepers says the app will store the photos “forever for free” as long as the event is active, so the service can also act as a safeguard against losing images to device failure.

The developer says the sharing platform is more private than social media — only other users with the event code are able to access the images. Events can also be password protected, while event creators can also remove guests at any time. Images can be accessed with the app or from a desktop browser.

Share Your Photos is designed for anyone that wants to share photos with easier downloads, prints, and multi-user access than social networks offer. The developer suggests the app for collecting all the guest’s snapshots from a wedding or event, as well as teachers or coaches sharing images from an entire school year or season. The app can also be used to securely share photos of kids with family members that don’t have social media accounts.

A recent update gave the app a more user-friendly interface. The update also allows users to create slideshows and customize the event’s cover photo.

Sharing images on social media doesn’t allow for the password-protected layer of privacy, while some networks, such as Instagram, intentionally make it difficult to download photos to protect the photographer’s copyright. The app’s closest competitor is likely Google Photos, which has both the ability to allow multiple contributors to an album, simple family sharing and the option to order prints and albums. And while 500 million people are already using Google Photos, the popular app doesn’t have options for sharing a password protected album or creating a catchy album title that’s easy for guests to remember to join later.

Share Your Photos is available from the App Store and Google Play as a free download.