Digital Trends
Photography

All about that bokeh: Meet the Sony 24mm f/1.4 G Master with updated autofocus

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 3
sony 24 mm f14 g master lens announced img 4806
Les Shu / Digital Trends
sony 24 mm f14 g master lens announced img 4803
Les Shu / Digital Trends
sony 24 mm f14 g master lens announced img 4789
Les Shu / Digital Trends

Sony launched the 30th native E-mount lens today with flare — or rather the lack of it. The Sony 24mm f/1.4 G Master lens uses primary Extreme Aspherical (XA) glass to suppress aberrations and flare. The lens, announced on Thursday, September 20, also uses a newly designed autofocus motor for faster, precise focusing.

Most lens manufacturers place the aspherical lens elements in a secondary position in the lens, but Sony’s latest E-Mount uses the XA glass in primary positions at both the very front and very rear of the lens construction. The change, Sony says, helps further squelch chromatic aberration, while also creating smooth bokeh. The design can also help eliminate sagittal flaring, which can create diamond-shaped stars in astrophotography, and it enhances sharpness and contrast.

The Sony 24mm f/1.4 G Master also houses the company’s latest autofocus motor, a new direct drive supersonic motor (DDSSM). Sony says the new motor improves speed and precision while also reducing noise. The motor also intentionally “wobbles” for quiet continuous autofocus while recording videos, Sony says. The autofocus can lock on as close as about 10 inches away from the subject.

The lens is constructed from 13 elements in 10 groups with an 11-blade aperture. Sony says the lens delivers the bokeh and edge-to-edge sharpness that’s the focus for the Master G series.

Compared to competing 24mm f/1.4 lenses, Sony says the new G Master lens is lighter and smaller, weighing in at just under a pound. The lens is weather-sealed to resist dust and moisture. The click ring aperture can also be disabled for videos.

In our early hands-on experience with the lens, the new 24mm feels well made and light. Pairing the lens with the Sony a7R III, we shot some nice photos at f1/.4 with excellent bokeh as well as sharp handheld shots at f/11. While the lens feels like a solid landscape lens, the eye AF also produced nice portraits.

Sony says that the lens is designed for high resolution — and not just for current E-Mount cameras but future bodies as well. The Sony 24mm f/1.4 G Master will be available beginning in October with a $1,400 list price.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Robots are going to steal 75 million jobs by 2025 -- but there's no need to panic
awesome tech you cant buy yet driftw1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Self-balancing skates, tiny tripods, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
photo fomo september 14 2018 cosyspeed moment be1kbktwxu3bmcp2iizd
Photography

Photo FOMO: Recharge and stash lenses with this smartphone photo bag

Between lenses and extra batteries, smartphone photographers have lots of accessories too -- and could soon have a bag designed specifically for them. The bag isn't the only new accessory with wireless charging announced this week either.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Best GoPro
Photography

These are the best action cameras money can buy

Action cameras are great tools for capturing videos of your everyday activities, whether it's a birthday party or the steepest slope you've ever descended on your snowboard. These are the best money can buy.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
lg g7 thinq vs samsung galaxy s9 plus camera shootout comp feat
Mobile

Too close to call: Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs LG G7 ThinQ camera shootout

We take the LG G7 ThinQ and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus to Rome for a camera shootout, photographing everything from the amazing local sights to an impressive showjumping event. How do these two excellent phones compare?
Posted By Andy Boxall
instagram shopping from stories launches shoppablestories
Photography

Instagram’s shopping stickers for businesses see wide rollout

As the Stories format continues to grow, Instagram is allowing users to shop the items inside a Stories photo or video. Instagram recently expanded stickers that let people shop inside a Story by tapping on the sticker.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Canon Pixma P8720 front full closed 2
Product Review

Canon Pixma iP8720 review

The Canon Pixma iP8720 is a wide-format, single-function home printer that’s ideal for photos, crafts, and documents.
Posted By Ted Needleman
loupedeck plus impressions review 2
Photography

Not just for photographers anymore, Loupedeck+ now supports Adobe Premiere Pro

Video editors can now get physical with the Loupedeck+ control board. Originally for Lightroom, a software update allows the controls to adapt to video editing, including color grading, clip trimming, and navigating through the timeline.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
cyberlink photodirector powerdirector 2018 announced auto keystone copy
Computing

PowerDirector, PhotoDirector aim to balance advanced tools with easy editing

CyberLink's latest photo- and video-editing programs fix advanced tools with a simple UI. PowerDirector adds Chroma-Key tools and multicam features, while PhotoDirector gains tethered shooting, an updated layer, and Content-Aware tools.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
how to resize an image
Computing

Photoshop isn't required to resize images. Here are 6 ways to do it in seconds

Resizing an image isn't the toughest thing in the world, even if it may seem like a hassle. Here's how to resize an image using six tools that allow you to make quick work of any photo, regardless of your operating system.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma