Sony set to launch the lightest 24-105mm yet, with a bright 400mm in the works

Why it matters to you Sony shooters will soon have access to a lighter 24-105mm, along with the company's brightest 400mm yet next summer.

Wide-zoom ranges mean heavy lenses, but Sony is launching the lightest 24-105mm yet. On Wednesday, October 25, the company announced the Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS during the PhotoPlus expo in New York. The Sony G series lenses will also continue to expand with a 400mm F/2.8 now under development, the company says. Both lenses are full frame E-Mounts for the a7 and a9 series.

Sony says the new 24-105mm is the lightest full frame lens for that focal length in its class, weighing in at 23.4 ounces. The combination of the lightweight design and the wide-zoom range gives the lens versatility, Sony said, making the lens ideal for landscapes, portraits, and weddings.

As part of the G series, Sony says the new lens offers edge-to-edge sharpness throughout the lens’ zoom range. The lens is designed with four aspherical lenses, including two high-precision glass pieces. Those pieces work together with three extra-low dispersion elements to minimize aberration while maximizing detail when paired with a high-resolution body. A Nano AR coating helps minimize ghosting and lens flares.

For focusing, the lens uses a direct drive motor, which Sony says is quick, accurate and quiet. That design also makes the lens’ versatility stretch to video. A focus hold button on the outside of the lens offers additional controls. That “OSS” in the name means the lens is also compatible with Sony’s Optical Steady Shot stabilization system.

A dust and moisture resistant design seals the lens’ list of features.

The Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS will retail for about $1,300, with shipping beginning in November.

Sony’s brightest 400mm is under development

Sony will continue expanding the G series with a 400mm, but photographers will have to wait until the summer of 2018 for the lens. Sony says the 400mm telephoto length mixed with the bright f/2.8 aperture is a long-awaited option for shooters using Sony’s full frame mirrorless system.

While Sony’s full-frame mirrorless lens options include zoom lenses with focal lengths as long as 300 and 400mm, the lens would be the longest prime lens and the brightest 400mm for E-Mount cameras from the company. The company’s 100-400mm zoom has an f/5.6 aperture at the long end of that zoom, so the prime lens will help fill a gap with bright telephoto capability. A more fast telephoto lens could help entice more sports and wildlife shooters to Sony’s faster cameras like the a9 with a 20 fps burst and the new AR7 III with a 10 fps burst.

With the 400mm lens still under development, Sony hasn’t released specifics on an exact price or specific release date yet.