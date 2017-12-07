TWB Podcast: DT Best Tech Products of 2017; iPhone 2018 rumors; ‘living tattoos’

DT Products of the Year: The staff at Digital Trends had the arduous task of picking what they consider to the best tech products of the year, in a number of different categories. There debates and there were difficult decisions, but the list is now posted on the site. Today, we’ll cover a few of the many products, but you can check out the entire list and detailed articles here.

Overall Product of the Year : Nintendo Switch. Bursting back onto the video game scene, this hybrid home/portable console has successfully brought Nintendo back to the forefront.

: Nintendo Switch. Bursting back onto the video game scene, this hybrid home/portable console has successfully brought Nintendo back to the forefront. Emerging Tech Product of the Year : Formlabs Fuse 1 3D Printer. You may never actually see one of these in action yourself, but what it signifies tremendous potential for the future of 3D printing.

: Formlabs Fuse 1 3D Printer. You may never actually see one of these in action yourself, but what it signifies tremendous potential for the future of 3D printing. Mobile Product of the Year : iPhone X. This was clearly one of the most anticipated releases in the history of mobile phones and it has lived up to the hype. Despite the $1000 price tag, this phone is a gamechanger.

: iPhone X. This was clearly one of the most anticipated releases in the history of mobile phones and it has lived up to the hype. Despite the $1000 price tag, this phone is a gamechanger. Home Theater Product of the Year: LG C7 OLED Series. With perfect black levels, 4K resolution, HDR support and all the bells and whistles you could ask for, this is the best television of 2017.

iPhone 2018 rumors: With the iPhone X still barely reaching the hands of consumers, the rumors for 2018 are already heating up. Budget versions, larger screen and much more are possibly in the works for the next…iPhone 9? What should it be called?

Living Tattoos: A combination of 3D printing and bio-technology is being tested at MIT, with a product they are calling ‘living tattoos’. Essentially, genetically engineered bacteria, could be placed on your skin and used to monitor all manor of your biological functions.

This week’s episode features Holly Smith, Drew Prindle, Caleb Denison, and Greg Nibler.