Dyson's newest stick vac is truly bigger and better

Dyson Outsize Absolute+ MSRP $899.99 Score Details DT Editors' Choice “They Dyson Outsize Absolute+ is one of the most powerful, versatile handheld vacuums on the market.” Pros Powerful

Automatically adjustable suction

Great array of tools and accessories included

Bigger cleaning head for faster vacuuming

Larger dustbin for less frequent emptying

Laser sighting works wonders Cons Heavier than average stick vac, particularly when used as a handheld

Batteries take 4.5 hours to charge

Expensive

There’s no arguing Dyson has done more for the modern vacuum industry than any other manufacturer. It has single-handedly made vacuums stronger, more durable, and — if we’re being honest — better looking, and I say that as a person who’s had a chance to review dozens of vacuums over the years and several Dyson models.

The Dyson Outsize Absolute+ has a 150% larger dustbin, 25% bigger cleaning head, and swappable batteries to support longer cleaning sessions with up to 120 minutes of runtime.

Dyson’s Outsize Absolute+ is a new cordless stick vacuum designed to bridge the gap between the light, hyper-portable cordless devices it’s already well known for (like the V10 and V15 models) and bigger and more powerful uprights. In this case, the Dyson Outsize Absolute+ is specifically built for larger and more carpeted North American homes so it has been crafted with a larger bin, bigger cleaner head, stronger suction, and an extra battery, plus some new techy tools like a laser. I had an opportunity to try the Dyson V11 Outsize Absolute+ in real life in my home for a few weeks. Here’s what it was like.

The Dyson Outsize Absolute+ has a 150% larger dustbin, 25% bigger cleaning head, and swappable batteries to support longer cleaning sessions with up to 120 minutes of runtime, compared to the V10 and V15 models.

In the package you get quite a lot; there’s the main vacuum handle with integrated dustbin and filtration, plus a small screen is also built into the back to show battery life and different cleaning modes.

What do you get with Dyson Outsize Absolute+?

There are three main cleaning heads and several accessories.

There are so many accessories I had a hard time using them all.

High Torque XL cleaner head

You could call this the main cleaning head, and it’s the largest brush head option in the package. It uses Dyson calls the Dynamic Load Sensor to automatically adjust power over different floor types, meaning you can deep clean between carpet and hard floor without having to change accessories.

Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head

With its cuddly space-age name, this tool has to be something special, right? It is. A fluffy brush is designed primarily for hard floors because those fluffy rollers are made to trap and attract, not scatter, fine particles of dust thanks to anti-static fibers. The laser that’s generated when powered on shines light horizontally across your floors, pinging off particles so you can spot them better.

Hair screw tool

The hair screw tool’s anti-tangle conical brush bar picks up long hair, fibers and, pet hair, but more than that it’s designed not to allow hair and fibers to wrap around the roller. This happens with almost every other vacuum. With its cone shape, hair should eventually work its way off the brush and into the dustbin.

There are so many accessories I had a hard time using them all. When it comes to other attachments and accessories, there’s a Combination Tool with brush, Crevice Tool, and dusting brush as well as an extra battery, cord, and some mounting hardware and clips. All the parts (including the filter) are washable.

Battery life and charging

One of the selling points of this vacuum is that it gets 120 minutes of battery life. The Dyson V15 or V11, by comparison, get 60 minutes. Is this because Dyson’s battery technology has been improved? In a word: No.

The Outsize Absolute+ comes with a second battery. That’s what doubles the stated runtime. You’ll need to keep your second battery charged and ready to truly get that 120 minutes; otherwise it’s about 60 minutes per battery.

Fully charging one of the batteries will take a lengthy 4.5 hours.

Cleaning with Dyson Outsize Absolute+

I thought adding lasers to your vacuum was about as relevant as adding lasers to sharks. Color me wrong

This vacuum is ultra-easy to use and while it is noticeably heavier than the Dyson V15, it’s still easy to carry around. The tools and cleaning heads snap in and out easily with no tugging or jamming.

The Dyson Outsize Absolute + cleaned all the surfaces of my home really well. It powers dirt out of carpets (like dried dog paw prints) and gets rid of pet hair well; it’s truly astonishing to see what ends up in the dustbin. It easily inhales dog hair, crumbs, debris, and dust on hardwood floors.

When it comes to the two new specialized cleaning heads, I have to say I was blown away by the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head. To be honest, I thought adding lasers to your vacuum was about as relevant as adding lasers to sharks. Color me wrong.

The laser does a mind-blowing job of lighting up seemingly invisible dirt, dust, and particles. The first time I used it, I’d already vacuumed the previous day and thought there’d be nothing for it to spot. Boy, was I wrong.

The green laser slices across the floor’s surface at an oblique angle which is just right to make dirt, particles, and dust bunnies light up like tiny Christmas trees. It made hard-to-spot dirt easy to see, both in low and bright light conditions.

The Hair Screw tool worked outstandingly well. After attacking a dog bed, some upholstery, and then even trying it on the carpet, the conical brush has absolutely zero hair wrapped around it; no de-tangling necessary.

I guess I should save a bit of ink for the main cleaner head. Saying it works great and cleans a large area quickly seems like kind of an afterthought after writing about its siblings.

Emptying the bin is easy and mess-free

One of the nice features about the Outsize Absolute+ that carries over from other models is the point-and-shoot bin emptying feature. After removing the tools, just push the lever on the side to flip open the bottom of the bin, and it drops right into the garbage. You don’t need to touch any dirt or get your hands dirty.

Our take

Overall, The Dyson Outsize Absolute+ is easily the best large format stick vacuum on the market today. It cleans brilliantly and I can’t make any complaints about it. From carpet to hard floors, it’s got you covered. It’s definitely bigger and covers more ground than the other, smaller Dyson models. I will say it is heavy and particularly less maneuverable when trying to use it as a handheld (such as with the mini motorized hair screw tool) but I guess that’s the price to be paid for power and the larger dustbin. The new laser sighting and anti-tangle head are ridiculously versatile additions that work amazingly well.

Is there a better alternative?

Dyson is pretty much top of the line when it comes to vacuums of all sorts, so is there a better option? Probably not. But if you are looking to save some dough on a similar vacuum, Dyson’s other models like the Dyson V10 have similar features and technology at a cheaper price point. I also recently tried the Samsung Jet 90 stick vacuum and while it’s pretty good, it doesn’t have the same power, size advantages, in-line construction, or frikkin’ lasers, as the Outsize Absolute+.

How long will it last?

I bought one of the first Dyson corded upright vacuums about 18 years ago and it’s still going strong. Similarly, my Dyson V11 Animal model is over three years old and I’ve never had a single problem with it. I have every reason to expect the build quality of the Outsize Absolute to be top-notch.

Should I buy it?

Absolutely! If you need a new vacuum without the trailing cords but the power of an upright and amazing new and useful cleaner heads, then this stick vacuum delivers the ability to clean your whole home. With powerful suction made for carpets, this vacuum can also trap dust on hard floors too.

Overall, this is a great vacuum for my home, which does have a fully carpeted basement and all hard flooring upstairs, and I think with this I could finally bid my older Dyson corded upright a happy retirement.

Editors' Recommendations