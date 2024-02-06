The 5 best smart humidifiers in 2024

Smart humidifiers make it easy to improve your home’s air quality without much hassle. Typically designed with fail-safes to prevent excessive humidification and with support for mobile apps, they can be programmed to run until your ideal moisture levels are hit — automatically turning off until they’re needed again.

Along with versatile mobile apps, many smart humidifiers can be controlled using voice assistants like Siri or Alexa. This makes it easier than ever to customize their performance or link them with other smart home devices. But with so many products on the market, it can be overwhelming trying to find the best smart humidifiers for your home.

If you need some help with your search, here’s a look at five of our favorites. This includes the best overall smart humidifier, the best smart humidifier for small rooms, the best smart humidifier for large rooms, and more.

The best smart humidifiers

Levoit LV600S Smart Humidifier

The best overall smart humidifier

Pros Cons App and Alexa support Large reservoir could lead to excessive humidification Covers up to 753 sq. ft. Easy to fill and clean

The Levoit LV600S Smart Humidifier is a feature-complete device. Not only does it pack in all the features you’d expect from a traditional humidifier, but it bundles in support for Alexa and includes a robust mobile app. Capable of producing both warm or cool mist, it’s perfect for all types of rooms. It can even double as a whole-home humidifier if you live in a cozy studio, with support for up to 753 sq. ft. of space.

Filling and emptying the reservoir is simple (thanks to a top-fill design), though you’ll want to make sure you configure your humidification settings properly, as its large six-liter reservoir could lead to excessive moisture built-up if not managed properly. It’s also pricey at over $100. Those are minor caveats, however, as the LV600S is a great humidifier for almost every home.

Other notable features include an essential oil diffuser, sleep mode that runs at 28 dB, and a Plant Mode if you decide to use it in a makeshift greenhouse. And thanks to a modern design with a transparent reservoir, it’s easy to know when it’s time for a refill. Consider giving the LV600S a closer look if you want a smart humidifier that works as well as a traditional humidifier but comes loaded with cool tech features.

Specifications Smart assistants Alexa Mobile app Yes Room size 753 sq. ft.

Levoit Dual 200S Smart Humidifier

The best smart humidifier for small rooms

Pros Cons Compact footprint Too small for large spaces Auto Mode runs without input Supports Alexa and Google Assistant

If you liked everything about the Levoit LV600S but wish it was a tad smaller, look no further than the Levoit Dual 200S. Offering similar skills as its larger sibling, the Dual 200S is ideal for small rooms — though anything larger than 290 sq. ft. is best handled by something more robust.

Along with its companion mobile app, the Dual 200S works with Alexa and Google Assistant. One of its most compelling features is Auto Mode, allowing you to input your settings then have the device operate without any additional input. That means your room can have the perfect humidity all day long with just a few button presses.

A transparent reservoir makes it easy to tell when you’re running out of water, its operating noise tops out at just 28 dB, and its compact footprint makes it easy to find a spot on your nightstand for the smart humidifier. And, just like the LV600S, this one employs a top-fill design that makes cleaning and refilling as simple as it gets.

Specifications Smart assistants Alexa, Google Assistant Mobile app Yes Room size 290 sq. ft.

GoveeLife Smart Humidifier

The best affordable smart humidifier

Pros Cons Support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Lackluster build quality Robust mobile app Unobtrusive design

At less than $40, the GoveeLife Smart Humidifier somehow manages to pack in many of the same features as devices twice its price. With support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, it’s one of the “smartest” smart humidifiers on the market. It also includes a companion mobile app if you’d rather power it directly from your phone.

Offering up to 25 hours of use before needing a refill, the GoveeLife Smart Humidifier is fairly low maintenance. Refilling and cleaning are easy, thanks to a top-fill design, though its built-in controls are a bit too minimalistic — the front of the device only has a few buttons, and you’ll quickly learn that the best way to control the humidifier is through your mobile app.

The GoveeLife tosses in a few other features not often seen on humidifiers, such as RGB lighting and the ability to sync with other Govee products. It even supports aromatherapy and boasts a 360-degree swivel nozzle, letting you change the direction of its mist flow. Build quality isn’t as premium as it is on products in a higher price bracket, but that’s one of the few compromises you’ll have to make with this feature-rich device.

Specifications Smart assistants Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Mobile app Yes Room size 290 sq. ft.

Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool PH04

The best premium smart humidifier

Pros Cons Works as a tower fan Large footprint Monitors air quality Expensive Easy to clean

It’s not cheap, but the Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde PH04 is as luxurious as humidifiers get. Along with serving as a smart humidifier, the PH04 can serve as a tower fan, air purifier, and air quality monitor — making it easy to optimize your air quality and keep it there.

Boasting a HEPA air filter, the PH04 is well equipped to purify your air while it simultaneously improves its humidity. The unit has a built-in display that gives you a visual indicator of your overall air quality, and more stats are available via the mobile app. If you want to use voice commands, you’ll be glad to know the unit is compatible with Siri and Alexa.

Cleaning the PH04 is easier than all other humidifiers, as the device will clean itself via a deep clean cycle option. Simply toss in the cleaning package, press a few buttons, then wait for the timer to expire. Few smart humidifiers offer this type of luxury, and if you’re not keen on cleaning, it should be near the top of your shopping list.

Specifications Smart assistants Alexa, Siri Mobile app Yes Room size 400 sq. ft.

GoveeLife Smart Humidifier Max

The best whole-home smart humidifier

Pros Cons Rated for up to 800 sq. ft. Might be excessive for most rooms Warm and cool mist Support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri

While humidifying your entire home is tricky for a variety of reasons, the GoveeLife Smart Humidifier Max is up to the task. Fitted with a seven-liter water reservoir and impressive mist output, it can quickly humidify up to 800 sq. ft. spaces.

Keep in mind that humidifying your entire home at once is a challenge, and it relies on air circulation along with a watchful eye to prevent excessive humidification. But if you’re trying to add moisture to a large studio or room with vaulted ceilings, the 650mL/hr mist output of the GoveeLife Max is a good option.

Along with its large reservoir and rapid mist output, the device benefits from a sleek design, support for a variety of smart home platforms, and a useful mobile app. There’s even a warm mist option. It comes with a built-in sensor, though large spaces may want to pair it with additional hygrometers to pull more accurate data.

Specifications Smart assistants Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Mobile app Yes Room size 800 sq. ft.

How we chose the best smart humidifiers

Smart humidifiers are designed for a wide range of spaces, but they all try to achieve the same goal — introduce moisture to the air while preventing excessive humidification. Different models go about this in different ways, meaning you’ll need to weigh several factors before adding one to your home.

Smart features

If you’re shopping for a smart humidifier and not a “normal” humidifier, you’ll want to make sure it packs in plenty of useful features. This typically comes in the form of a robust smartphone app that gives you enhanced control over its performance. Some also offer support for smart home platforms like Alexa — making them even more versatile.

Easy to operate

Whether you’re using an app or dials on the actual humidifier, it should be easy to hit the desired moisture levels in your home. Products with easy-to-read displays and simple operation are easier to recommend than complex products with overly complicated controls.

Easy to clean

Cleaning your humidifier is a regular part of maintenance. If you don’t clean it (or clean it improperly), mold could start growing inside the device and become introduced to your atmosphere. Smart humidifiers with large, easily accessible reservoirs make the cleaning process a breeze compared to devices with nooks, crannies, and awkward angles. Simple cleaning tasks should be performed daily (such as draining and wiping its reservoir dry), while sanitizing tasks are often performed weekly — though this can vary by product.

Aesthetics and design

Humidifiers need to be placed out in the open to properly disperse their water vapor throughout your home, and that means you’ll see them every time you enter a room. While not crucial to their performance, you’ll want to ensure you’re spending your money on a smart humidifier that’s easy on the eyes.

Aesthetics and design aren’t as important as performance, but if all else is equal, the one that’s more eye-catching is likely to win. It’s also important to consider the size of the smart humidifiers. Some are small and built for nightstands, while others are gigantic floor-based models that need plenty of space to operate.

