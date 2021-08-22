Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro Review: Spot-on subject tracking MSRP $299.00 Score Details DT Recommended Product “From its sharp visuals to its rich app, there's plenty to love about Eufy's Floodlight Cam 2 Pro.” Pros Excellent video quality

Great motion tracking

A powerful companion app

No subscription required Cons Hardwired only

Only 8GB of internal storage (no cloud option)

Over the years, the world of smart security has taken on an all-new form. Where we once relied on the big names of home surveillance to come in, install their hardware, and provide remote monitoring services, the power of the security system has gradually become more and more DIY — and that’s the way we like it. Nothing beats grabbing your phone, opening an app, and viewing an instant live feed from a designated camera.

When it comes to outdoor DIY devices, installation itself may take a bit longer, but the immediate peace of mind remains the same. Plus, what’s not to love about a high-powered floodlight camera with an app to control it?

When shopping for a floodlight system, you’ll cross paths with hundreds of brands that claim to be the best, but one name that continues to blow us away is Eufy, the smart home division of parent company Anker Innovations. Amid the release of an all-new outdoor camera lineup, we were able to get our hands on the Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro, the company’s current flagship offering.

Does the Floodlight Cam 2 live up to its “premium” billing? Yes, indeed. Read on to learn more.

Out of the box

The Floodlight Cam 2 has the look and feel of a camera that is built for performance. You know when something simply feels cheap? Never did this thought cross my mind with the Cam 2, especially once I held it in my hands. About as heavy as a brick, the Floodlight has an IP65-rated outer shell that feels rugged and ready for the elements.

The Cam 2 comes with everything you need to get up and running. Box contents include the camera itself, mounting and wiring hardware, a USB power connector for initial setup (you’ll need a power brick on standby), and the instruction manual.

Before heading outdoors to mount the Cam 2, you’ll first need to connect the device to your Wi-Fi and the Eufy app (for iOS and Android platforms). Once you’ve added the app to your mobile device, open it and tap Add Device. Choose the Floodlight Cam 2 Pro from the list of available hardware, after which you’ll be prompted to scan the QR code located on the camera body. The QR label is cleverly hidden inside the bottom clamshell compartment of the Floodlight, which is accessible by holding in the release tab (mind your fingers) and pulling down on the white part of the camera body.

Tapping into the live feed, daylight viewing presented a clear and colorful picture with well-balanced contrast and little (if any) visual artifacts.

Next, you’ll connect your Floodlight for temporary power using the included USB cable, allowing you to walk through the rest of the app setup. Once you’ve paired the camera to your Wi-Fi and run through the firmware update, you’re ready to begin mounting.

Wired installation only

Similar to many other outdoor camera products (especially those with high-powered lighting), the Floodlight Cam 2 requires a hardwired power connection (110 to 240-volts). While certain residences may have existing wiring located below house and garage awnings that you can use, you may have to add professional wiring and a compatible junction box to your to-do list if your home isn’t floodlight-ready.

Yes, I groaned to myself because I wish the Cam 2 could run on batteries (I’m not a fan of wiring jobs), but there’s no way I’m going to ding the overall score because of this. With its bevy of rich features, plus internal storage and powerful lighting (more on both of those assets below), a hardwired connection is completely necessary. Without one, we’d be charging batteries every two weeks.

With a wall or ceiling junction box in place (either setup is Floodlight-approved), the rest of the install is just a matter of screwing in the Cam 2’s rectangular mounting plate, connecting the wiring, and attaching the camera. Conveniently, the camera comes with a heavy-duty strap that you can hang against the junction box while you’re wiring.

Top-notch video quality and motion tracking

The Floodlight Cam 2 boasts a 2K sensor for both live feed and video recordings. That’s double the pixel count over its predecessor, the Eufy Floodlight Camera. Where the previous iteration only offered fixed viewing, the Cam 2 features an adjustable 360-degree lens housing, a 130-degree vertical axis, and complete pan-and-tilt controls. While a lack of 4K support may leave some users disappointed, based on the video quality I was privy to during my trial, I assume most property owners will be more than satisfied.

The Cam 2 delivers exceptional video, day and night. Tapping into the live feed, daylight viewing presented a clear and colorful picture with well-balanced contrast and little (if any) visual artifacts. Nighttime views employ the three 3,000-lumen adjustable floodlights, adding plenty of illumination to the area in and around the camera. Better yet, the Cam 2’s automatic night mode (you can toggle it on and off in the app) brings another layer of nocturnal detailing.

One of my favorite out-of-the-box Cam 2 features, second only to the visuals, is the camera’s subject tracking. A highly responsive A.I. module is built for human recognition. Whenever a passerby crossed into the Cam 2’s 270-degree motion threshold, my Cam 2 flew into action, locking onto the person and tracking them with ease. Along with a motion notification on your phone, the Cam 2 also records and logs a video clip in the Eufy app whenever a human is detected.

Yes, it’s a huge perk to not have to run your credit card for a yearly cloud-service membership, but those looking for expanded storage may be slightly disappointed.

Best of all, you can create two customized activity zones in the Eufy app (more on app coverage below) to cut down on unnecessary motion alerts that fall outside your property line.

A feature-rich companion app

The Cam 2’s fundamentals are all quite stellar, but what about the mobile app? Rest assured, you’re in good hands. Eufy Security is your one-stop portal for all of Anker’s security products, from indoor and outdoor cameras to motion sensors. On the homepage, a Devices tab lists all of your Eufy hardware currently online, along with a thumbnail of the last recorded image.

Whenever a motion clip is recorded, it’s stored under the Events tab. Here, you can sort through all of your recordings, with filters for humans, pets, and more. You can also rewatch clips and delete ones you don’t need anymore. With 8GB of internal storage estimated to last up to about 30 days (based on average motion detection settings), there’s no subscription required to store video. Yes, it’s a huge perk to not have to run your credit card for a yearly cloud-service membership, but those looking for expanded storage may be slightly disappointed.

Under the Security tab, you’ll be able to set your Cam 2 to Home and Away modes, with unique settings and adjustments for each. You’ll also find Geofencing and Schedule selections for programming your camera based on your zip code, sunrise/sunset, the time of day, and more.

From the Devices screen, tapping the Floodlight Cam 2’s Play button brings you to a live feed of the camera, with options for recording, screenshots, two-way talk, and tracking/calibration features. Tapping the Settings icon in the top-right corner brings you to various adjustments for the Cam 2 itself, including motion detection/monitoring, lighting, recording, and video quality. You can also arm/disarm the Cam 2, toggle auto night vision on and off, and more.

For smart home aficionados, the Cam 2 features support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to receive and view motion events and live feeds from your Cam 2 using a compatible smart display.

Price and warranty

The Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro currently sells for $299 and comes with a one-year, hassle-free warranty.

Our take

Outside of a slightly longer installation window than most smart security devices, the Floodlight Cam 2 Pro is top of the line. Sporting stellar video quality, intelligent subject tracking, plenty of customization options, a solid mobile app, and a fair price point, the Cam 2 is a premium outdoor fixture that we highly recommend for any residential or commercial property.

Is there a better alternative?

In terms of wired floodlight cameras, the Floodlight Cam 2 fits right in with other top floodlight options from the likes of Ring, Arlo, and other major security brands. If you’re a quality connoisseur and absolutely require 4K, the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera will net you UHD-viewing, the option for wire-free installation, and a softer price point. However, you’ll need to opt in for an Arlo subscription if you want any kind of video storage, which makes the Floodlight Cam 2’s internal storage all the more sweeter.

How long will it last?

A rugged design and a hardwired power connection to your home’s electrical should keep the Floodlight Cam 2 going for quite some time. If any troubles do arise, you’re covered by Eufy’s one-year warranty.

Should you buy it?

Absolutely. The Floodlight Cam 2 Pro delivers exceptional performance from setup to mounting and a companion app with a head-spinning amount of customization options.

Editors' Recommendations