In keeping itself competitive in the landscape, smart home maker Eufy today announced four brand-new cameras for its outdoor lineup. According to Eufy General Manager Frank Zhu, “Security is not a one-size-fits-all solution.” These four camera options seek to provide different choices of protection for different users.

The first camera is the Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro. This camera features an impressive 360-degree pan and tilt feature, much like the Eufy Indoor Cam 2K Pan and Tilt, that allows it to see all the way around it. The camera uses artificial intelligence (A.I.)-based human detection that will automatically lock on and track anyone that passes its field of view. It also has built-in secure storage options.

The onboard floodlight can produce over 3,000 lumens of light. The floodlight’s color can also be adjusted from 3,000 K warm light to bright, illuminating light around 5,700 K. The floodlight can automatically activate when motion is detected or can be turned on and off manually through a smart assistant. The Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro holds an IP67 rating and has a 100-decibel alarm that can be triggered to startle and scare away unwanted visitors.

The Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro produces 3,000 lumens of light.

The other three cameras in the announcement are all part of Eufy’s SoloCam lineup. All the cameras in this lineup connect straight to Wi-Fi and feature 8GB of onboard storage. Unlike the EufyCam, none of the devices in the SoloCam lineup require a hub, which means one less thing to set up and worry about for users. Who wants to connect a hub in order for these cameras to work properly? These cameras also operate on batteries and can provide surveillance for up to four months on a single charge. They have night vision up to 25 feet away.

There are three unique models in the SoloCam lineup. The standard SoloCam E20/E40 cameras come in 1080p and 2K resolutions, respectively. The SoloCam L20/L40 Spotlight cameras also come in a 1080p version and a 2K version, respectively, and include a 600-lumen flashing spotlight and a 90-decibel siren. And finally, there’s the SoloCam S40 Solar, which is a 2K solar-powered camera that sets itself apart from the rest of the lineup. Thanks to its solar panel, it can operate indefinitely without the need to recharge.

The SoloCam 1080p Essential and 2K Essential will be available for purchase in June for $100 and $130, respectively. The SoloCam 1080p Spotlight and 2K Spotlight will be available in July for $150 and $170, while the SoloCam 2K Solar Light will be available in August for $200. The Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro will be available in July for $300.

