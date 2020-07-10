Amazon orders employees to delete TikTok from their phones

Amazon sent a company-wide internal email Friday banning the popular social media app TikTok on devices with an associated Amazon email account.

The internal email — which surfaced on Twitter on Friday morning and was first reported by the New York Times — says employees must remove the app by July 10 in order to have continued access to their email accounts, citing “security risks” related to the TikTok app.

“Due to security risks, the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that access Amazon email,” the email reportedly reads. “If you have TikTok on your device, you must remove it by [July 10] to retain mobile access to Amazon email.”

The email continued on to say that accessing TikTok from an internet browser on a desktop computer will still be allowed.

The move comes after a week of scrutiny of the Chinese social media app. TikTok, which is owned by China-based startup Bytedance, has been increasingly viewed as a national security threat in the United States. Just this week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his team, along with President Trump, were looking into banning the app across the U.S. after reports that the app stores American user data.

The government has already banned it from several federal agencies ,including the Navy and Army, citing similar security concerns.

The app, however, has an American CEO, former Walt Disney executive Kevin Mayer, and has been distancing itself from its Chinese roots as criticism mounts.

It appears tech companies are following suit, too. Digital Trends reached out to Amazon for comment about the move, but did not immediately hear back. We will update this story when we do.

