From pranksters to pop stars, these are the 10 biggest YouTube channels

YouTube celebrities — most notably ones like Logan Paul — have been at the forefront of our cultural conscience recently. From the content they produce to their widespread influence and reach, the people who create and post videos on YouTube have been the topic of discussion for quite a while. But with billions of users and 300 hours of content being uploaded to the video-sharing platform every minute, who are people interacting with the most?

The ability to subscribe to content on YouTube and stay up-to-date on new videos has been around for years, but more people are utilizing this feature to filter through the sheer number of videos on the site. Subscribing to a channel makes it easier to find videos from those creators by compiling them all under the “Subscriptions” tab in your YouTube account. From musicians to streamers, pranksters to reviewers, and more, these are the 10 most subscribed YouTube channels out there (excluding YouTube-generated channels like Music or Spotlight).

10. whinderssonnunes (27 million subscribers) Whinderssoon Nunes Batista is a 23-year-old Brazilian YouTuber best known for his music parodies and movie reviews. Batista started posting content on YouTube at age 15, but it would take him several years to receive widespread recognition. His YouTube channel whinderssonnunes now has over 300 videos and has been viewed 2 billion times. His most popular video, with over 63 million views, is QUAL É A SENHA DO WIFI – Paródia Adele – Hello, a musical parody of singer Adele’s hit song, Hello. Whinderssonnunes is the most subscribed channel in Brazil and the 10th most subscribed channel on YouTube, with 27 million subscribers.

9. Dude Perfect (27 million subscribers) Dude Perfect is a comedy sports group that consists of “5 Best Friends and a Panda.” Twins Coby and Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, and Tyler Toney, all former roommates and high school basketball players, started the channel in 2009. Since then, the group has created dozens of videos that have been viewed over 4 billion times. The members of the group also hold several Guinness World Records, including several basketball-related records, as well as records for the most T-shirts hung on a washing line using pegs in one minute, and most pencils snapped in one minute. Dude Perfect is the 9th most subscribed YouTube channel.

8. TaylorSwiftVEVO (27 million subscribers) A contemporary musical powerhouse, Taylor Swift and her YouTube channel, TaylorSwiftVEVO, are among the most popular outlets for female-created content. She is actually the only female on this list. With over 27 million subscribers and 14 billion views, Swift’s YouTube presence is a force to be reckoned with. Her channel is hosted through Vevo, an online video-hosting service that is a joint venture between Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group. TaylorSwiftVEVO features official music videos and live performances by the popular country singer. The video for Shake It Off, a song off her 1989 album, has been viewed over 2.5 billion times (accounting for nearly 20 percent of the channel’s views).

7. elrubiusOMG (27 million subscribers) Rubén Doblas Gundersen, better known by his pseudonym El Rubius or elrubiusOMG, is a Spanish YouTube personality best known for his vlogging and gameplay videos. Although his channel primarily focuses on video game-related content, he also posts challenges, answers fan questions, and does some sketch comedy. His online popularity led him to publish El libro Troll (The Troll Book), a book full of interactive challenges in 2014. He also helped publish a comic book series, Virtual Hero, that is based on his life. In 2016, El Rubius received the YouTuber of the Year award at the first Play Awards ceremony in Spain. Besides having the 7th most subscribed channel on YouTube as a whole, his is also the second most subscribed Spanish language channel, and the most subscribed in Spain.