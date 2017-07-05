ColorKuler will generate a color palette based on your Instagram profile

Why it matters to you ColorKuler will make it easier to define your style by providing you with a color palette based on your Instagram posting habits.

If there is one thing that stands out about the greatest photographers it is that they almost always have a clear and consistent style used in their imagery. This is part of what allows their work to be easily recognizable. Many photographers struggle with trying to define and nail down what their style really is, but a new tool called ColorKuler is looking to help people get it sorted out.

ColorKuler, with a name clearly inspired by Adobe’s Kuler color palette tool, is an app that makes finding your personal color palette as easy as a few clicks of a button or taps on a screen. The idea is that each of us has our own view of the world, we are each drawn to different aesthetics in terms of design and color. The developers, assuming that users on Instagram are posting what they are drawn to, have developed ColorKuler to analyze Instagram accounts and generate a color palette that encapsulates that users color style.

The accuracy of this in determining a color palette that you like will, of course, be dependent on how true to your eye you are in what you post to your Instagram account. But if the theory holds true that you are mostly posting things that appeal to you, there will likely be a pattern of some kind hidden within your posting habits.

Using ColorKuler is really easy as well, all you need to do is visit the ColorKuler app website and enter your Instagram username in the box asking for it. The app then loads up your Instagram profile and does its analysis, a few seconds later spitting out your custom color palette. If you have been struggling to define your style, this tool could be really helpful in helping you see the sort of colors and tones that you are drawn to in an easy-to-digest way.

Having these colors and tones that you are drawn to defined so clearly can be a great way to help you further develop your style into the future; be it when buying new clothes, decorating your home, or choosing the look and feel of your next photo shoot.

As a final note, ColorKuler has been getting a lot of attention of late and this has led to some reliability issues with accessing the site. If you happen to run into an issue when trying to load up the site wait a few minutes and give it another try.