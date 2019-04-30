Digital Trends
Social Media

Art meets blockchain on this social network for collecting photos, designs

Hillary Grigonis
By
editional art social network launches editionalsocialnetworklaunch
Editional

A new blockchain-powered social media network aims to take sharing digital artwork beyond the typical “like” button. On Tuesday, April 30, Editional launched on Apple’s App Store as a platform for sharing and claiming limited edition digital collectibles, like photography and graphic design. The social platform allows artists to share digital artwork, while fans can snap up limited editions of the work.

On Editional, artists choose a limited number of editions available for each piece of digital artwork shared, from graphic design to photography. Users can then claim an edition of the collectible, on a first-come, first-serve basis for free. Users can then share and show off their collectible artwork.

Editional is Ethereum-based, using blockchain to verify the ownership of each collectible. That makes it among the first consumer apps on the App Store to use blockchain, according to the startup. Editional says that the blockchain basis also helps prevent fraud and unfair reproduction of the artwork. Users have a personal Ethereum wallet that stores their collectibles.

While Editional is free to claim any available editions, the app will also use third-party platforms to allow artists to sell their artwork on the platform, like OpenSea.

“Editional has a different value proposition to the giant social platforms we are all used to,” Editional CEO John Egan said in a statement. “We think it’s time to give power back to creators. Editional allows for relationships to be built around the content on the platform, so we are incredibly excited to watch the community take shape. It has an exclusive feel mixed with the rush of competition to claim the best collectibles before they’re gone or to create the next thing that everyone wants. Creators and collectors can retain the element of prestige and bragging rights with the content they own, and either hold their best pieces, or trade them at later dates when the demand merits, or the right offer comes along.” 

The app was built by Eagan, a former Facebook product manager, along with a previous Facebook engineer Cole Potrocky, and a former Facebook security team member Zac Morris. The new app is CoinFund secured and backed by $1.5 million in seed funding from investors.

Editional is available for iOS devices on the App Store.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Motorola Razr folding smartphone: Everything you need to know
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp went down worldwide for 2 hours this morning

Chaos erupted on the internet this morning, as Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp all went down from 6:30 a.m. to approximately 9 a.m. Thousands of users were unable to access the sites or send or receive Whatsapp messages.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
skype will soon let you share your android or ios screen during calls mobile
Mobile

Skype screen sharing for mobile will let you share your swipes on dating apps

Skype is prepping the launch of screen sharing for mobile so you can share your swipes on dating apps, shop with buddies, or, perhaps, show a PowerPoint presentation to coworkers. It's in beta just now, but anyone can try it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Facebook toys with mixing Stories and News Feed into one swipeable carousel

Facebook's News Feed could look a lot like Stories if a prototype the social media giant is working on rolls out to users. The design change mixes Stories and News Feed posts into a full-screen slideshow that users swipe left to navigate.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to use find my friends woman using smartphone
Social Media

No more moon showers as Facebook Messenger’s dark mode gets official rollout

Facebook Messenger launched a dark mode last month, but to activate it you had to message the crescent moon to someone. Now it's been rolled out officially, and it can be accessed in a far more sensible way — via settings.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
twitter 13th birthday changed communication nyse 2
News

Twitter has revealed a launch date for its handy hide replies features

Twitter has revealed a launch date for a feature that lets users hide replies to their tweets. The hope is that it will help the original poster filter out offensive or irrelevant content from conversation threads.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook portal review ultrawide 1
Smart Home

Oh, Zuck, no! Facebook rumored to be creating a voice assistant to rival Alexa

Facebook hasn't been a big player in the smart speaker market, but that may be changing: The social media giant is reportedly working on a digital assistant to compete against Alexa and others.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Crisis Response Hub
Social Media

Facebook says it unintentionally uploaded email contacts of 1.5 million users

Facebook says that over the last two years it unintentionally uploaded the email contacts of 1.5 million users as they signed up to the social networking service. The process has ended and the email addresses are being deleted.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
episode 113 car2go
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook data security, Ubisoft helps Notre Dame, and more

Join DT Live as we discuss Facebook security issues, Ubisoft's plan to help rebuild Notre Dame, and more. We are also joined by Emily Teteut of Snap the Gap, Jennifer Sendrow of New York Public Radio, and DJ and producer Zeke Thomas.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
leica m10 d announced m10d tomas vh 26
Photography

After controversial video, China bans ‘Leica’ on social media

A video that referenced Tiananmen Square got the name of the camera company Leica banned from the social media platform Weibo. Leica says the video wasn't an officially sanctioned promotion.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
photography news april 20 2019 lexarphotocontestwinnder
Photography

Photography News: Instagram’s disappearing likes, the best photos of the year

In this week's Photography News, see why Instagram is testing a version that excludes the number of likes a post gets. Also, see the impressive winners from two photography contests and the latest features coming to the Fujifilm X-T3.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to get followers on instagram 1
Photography

Earn more likes on your photos with the best cameras for Instagram

Looking to snap better Instagrams? Instagram doesn't demand high-resolution files, but upgrading your camera can deliver better bokeh and low-light quality. Here our the best cameras for Instagram.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
LG Q6
Social Media

Vine co-founder launches beta test for new video-looping app Byte

Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann has finally launched the beta version of Byte, a new video-looping app expected to closely resemble the one that closed down in 2017 after owner Twitter withdrew support.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
what is reddit mac screenshot
Social Media

Geek out for premieres or get lost in related threads with Reddit’s new tools

Can't find the Game of Thrones thread until after the episode already aired? Reddit's new event tool allows users to get alerts when an event is about to start, such as a premiere. The collections tool also helps organize related posts.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best vlogging cameras
Photography

Starting your very own vlog? Here are the best cameras to buy

Any camera that shoots video can be used to vlog, but a few models stand out from the crowd thanks to superior image quality, ergonomics, and usability. When it comes to putting your life on YouTube, here are the best cameras for the job.
Posted By Daven Mathies