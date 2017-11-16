Facebook’s newest app has YouTube video creators in its sights

Following through on a commitment made at VidCon over the summer, Facebook on Thursday released a new app for video creators to help them build and manage their communities.

So if you use the platform way beyond simply posting what you get up to on the weekend, and are steadily building an audience via video content, the new Creator app will be of interest.

Facebook’s two-pronged initiative offers an app to assist creators in managing their presence on the platform, and a central destination on the web where they can get the resources they require to enhance their offering and expand their audience.

The social networking giant describes its new Creator app as “a one-stop shop for creators of all kinds, to help take their passions to the next level.” It also looks like an effort to attract more YouTube creators to its platform.

“With the app, creators can easily create original video, go live with exclusive features, and connect with their community on Facebook — all from their pocket.”

Confident you have dazzling content that can entertain or inform? Then the new tools promise to “make it easy to create live broadcasts with a personalized and fun feel,” according to Facebook.

You can use the app to easily add sequences to open and close your live broadcasts, and offer custom live stickers that the audience can use to interact. Graphic frames can also be utilized to help you create a consistent brand.

The community tab lets you connect with fans and collaborators, and comes with a unified inbox that brings together any comments from Facebook and and Facebook-owned Instagram, as well as messages from Facebook’s messaging app.

You can also make use of “fun” camera effects to jazz up your videos, and crossposting content to other platforms is made simple.

Of course, putting in all that effort, you’ll want to know how it’s all going down with your followers. That’s where Insights comes in, which gives you quick and easy access to data about your Page, videos, and fans.

The company has also built a new website for creators. This offers a bunch of useful resources and ideas on how to make compelling video content and sell it to your audience. This is the place to go for tips and inspiration, Facebook said.

Its latest effort targeting creators aims to enhance and expand the company’s ongoing video-focused efforts. Earlier this month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that over the next three years, “the biggest trend in our products will be the growth of video.” The Zuck added that “when done well, video brings us closer together … We want the time people spend on Facebook to encourage meaningful social interactions, so we’re going to focus our products on all the ways to build community around the video that people share and watch.”

Facebook said on Thursday that it’s “just getting started,” with this latest initiative, and promises “to work collaboratively with creators to make their experience on Facebook even better.”

Open to individuals on Pages or profiles, Facebook Creator launches imminently for iOS users, and for Android “in the coming months.” At the time of writing, the app doesn’t appear to be showing in the iTunes store. We’ll update when it turns up.