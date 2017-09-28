Facebook reports success of removing fake news for Germany’s election

Why it matters to you Spreading fake news remains a problem on Facebook but it is starting to see results in eliminating its proliferation.

At the beginning of 2017, Facebook began rolling out its fake news identification tools, starting in Germany. Faced with two lawsuits in the country, the social network’s decision to clean up its bogus content outside of the U.S. came as little surprise. And now, Facebook has given us an update on its efforts.

Facebook originally unveiled its fake news-oriented updates in December, following a mounting backlash blaming the spread of misleading and hyper-partisan content on its site for “swaying” the U.S. election. The company’s new tools rely on its algorithms, user reporting, and third-party fact-checking organizations that are signatories of Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Code of Principles .

One of the external organizations that aided Facebook was Correctiv (a German investigative journalism non-profit). Correctiv’s managing director, David Schraven, told German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung his non-profit first met with Facebook to discuss fake news in fall of last year. Schraven added that the “litmus test” for his organization will be to monitor news on Facebook relating to the regional election in Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, in May. Correctiv’s team of 25 employees analyzed both popular news stories that perpetuate “propaganda lies” and individual content uploaded by users.

Throughout the election, Facebook “worked closely with German officials on a number of initiatives to fight disinformation and make Facebook a safer and more secure environment for genuine civic engagement.” For example, in the months leading up to the election, the social network said that it removed “tens of thousands of fake accounts in Germany.” Moreover, the platform tested Related Articles in order to combat fake news while promoting a “healthy civic discourse.” Indeed, Facebook allowed political parties to spell out their platforms and housed all this information in a dedicated tab. That meant that when Germans clicked on an article, they could compare major political parties’ perspectives.

Facebook also noted that it worked closely with German authorities to support election security efforts, providing training for members of Parliament and candidates. And on election night, Facebook supported national and international media partners to provide context on incoming results.

While Facebook admitted that these efforts did not ultimately eliminate all fake news, initiatives did make the proliferation of faulty information less rampant. “People want to see accurate information on Facebook and so do we,” Facebook concluded. “As long as there are people seeking to disrupt the democratic process, we will continue working closely with our partners — in government and in civil society — to defend our platform from malicious interference.”

