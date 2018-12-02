Digital Trends
Social Media

Hotel chain offers an Instagram ‘sitter’ who will post photos for you

Trevor Mogg
By

A new service offered by Ibis hotels in Switzerland appears to suggest that for some Instagrammers, the pressure to post amazing images on the social media site may be so huge that it’s ruining their vacations.

To ease the strain, the hotel chain is now offering help in the form of a “social media sitter.”

It means handing the keys to your Instagram account to a selected influencer from the local area, allowing you to go off and enjoy your vacation instead of having to worry about finding the best spots to ‘gram with the best views at the best locations and the best meals at the best restaurants and the best … well, you get the idea.

“Enjoy your city trip without digital stress,” Ibis says in a message translated by Google. “Our social media sitter takes care of your Instagram profile so you can explore the city in peace.”

It goes on: “Let yourself be served by selected influencers and locals. Our Instagram professionals will provide the best posts on your profile while you enjoy the city without a smartphone in front of your face.”

For anyone vacationing at an Ibis in Switzerland who loves Instagram but also wouldn’t mind taking a break from the fretting involved in trying to find the best shots, the social media sitter sounds like an awesome idea. Unless your Instagram input consists mainly of selfies, that is.

Ibis has released a wacky ad (above) to promote the new service. The offbeat skit shows a couple in a rowing boat on a picturesque Swiss lake, with the guy taking a photo of his other half. The next moment, people start popping up out of the lake, shouting all of the hashtags associated with the photo and “liking” it.

But then a guy with a large camera appears from the water, saying, “Ah, I don’t like the color,” while a woman — the former girlfriend of the guy in the boat, as it turns out — shouts angrily at her ex.

Yes, the comments section has come alive, and it’s utterly bonkers.

The craziness ends with a Prince Harry lookalike showing up in the boat (it’s not clear how he got there) and taking the phone from the stressed guy so that he and his partner can go off and enjoy the rest of their vacation without having to think about Instagram.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ceramic printers, the Lamborghini of scooters
Photography

Dual cameras for Spectacles 3? Report suggests Snap-designed glasses with AR

Despite underselling the first generation, Snap Inc. isn't done with camera glasses yet. According to a recent report, the company is rumored to be working on another Snap Spectacles with dual cameras for augmented reality features.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best shows on netflix the twilight zone
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘Twilight Zone’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Time alerts put the brakes on Facebook consumption, are rolling out now

Just how much time do you spend scrolling through the Facebook feed? Facebook will now tell you. The new features also include daily alerts that tell users when they've spent too much time on the social network.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Facebook removes one-click comment test after users call the tool ‘dystopian’

A faster way to comment on posts sounds innocent enough, but when a Facebook test of the feature appeared on a story about a shooting, users weren't happy. The tool attempted to suggest one-click comments.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
millennials attached to phones college students texting smartphones
Social Media

LinkedIn finally gets around to launching its own version of Stories

Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter — among others — have all launched their own versions of Snapchat Stories, so it was only a matter of time before professional social networking platform LinkedIn followed suit.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
alternative biometric security systems photo of a young woman holding her smartphone in bed
Mobile

Flex your thumbs (and your brain) with these fun texting games

Gaming consoles keep getting more advanced, but you can still have fun with the good old fashioned Latin alphabet. Here are our picks for the best texting games, so you can make the most fun out of that limited data plan or basic cell…
Posted By Will Nicol, Simon Hill
how to manage multiple Instagram accounts
Social Media

Instagram is about to start fiddling around with your profile page

Whether or not you like the look of your profile page, Instagram is going to begin testing various new designs in the coming weeks to make it "easier and cleaner to use." It's already posted a few ideas about what to expect.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
insane ways to cook a turkey crazy feat
Smart Home

From flashlights to fireballs, 5 dubious but hilarious way to cook a turkey

Cooking the ol' Thanksgiving Day turkey in the oven can take hours. That said, why use a traditional oven when you can just as easily incinerate the bird with a jet engine? Here are the most insane ways to cook a turkey.
Posted By Dallon Adams
luxury resort bans devices from poolside so guests can truly relax river pool
Mobile

Luxury resort bans smartphones from poolside so guests can ‘truly relax’

A luxury resort in Bali has banned guests from taking gadgets to the poolside so they can "truly relax" and enjoy the moment. Yes, it means no smartphones, no social media, no selfies, no messaging, no web surfing, and no music.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best morning apps ios android google maps
Mobile

Google Maps makes reviews more useful with hashtag support

In its latest grab from the world of social media, Google Maps now supports hashtags in reviews for businesses. The feature currently works for Android only, though the hashtags can be added to old reviews as well as new ones.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Code suggests Facebook is working on a comment keyword mute tool

Reverse engineering the Facebook app has uncovered a potential feature that would allow users to mute specific keywords on comments. The feature hasn't yet been confirmed but could be an option Facebook is testing for personal profiles.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook today in launches screen shot 2018 10 22 at 01 36 am copy
News

Facebook’s local news tool just went live in 400 cities, alerts could be next

Facebook now has a section dedicated to local news in more than 400 cities -- and the next test is for Local Alerts. Called Today In, the local news feature aggregates news as well as events, school announcements, and group discussions.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
restaurant chain offers families free meals if they hand over their phones close up of smart phone at lunch
Mobile

Restaurant chain offers families free meals if they hand over their phones

A restaurant chain is offering families free meals if they surrender their smartphones upon arrival. The idea came about after a survey suggested many kids were fed up with their parents being on their phones the whole time.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
youtube stories expands 10k two phones youtubestories
Social Media

Like them or not, YouTube Stories just expanded to more channels

YouTube Stories are exiting testing -- beginning today, the feature will be available to channels with more than 10,000 subscribers. The launch also comes with a new comment tool and updates based on test feedback.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis