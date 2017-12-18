No mo’ FOMO — here’s how to delete your Snapchat account

Snapchat is one of the more popular social media networks, particularly for the younger demographic. While at times controversial, the multimedia messaging app, known for its ephemeral messages (usually referred to as a snap) and wacky filters, is a fun way to share your life as it happens. With the app’s Stories feature, you can post pictures or videos of your daily activities, for anyone who follows you to see (but they will still disappear after 24 hours).

But we recognize that Snapchat isn’t for everyone. If you’ve found yourself perplexed with the inner workings of the app, or you have grown tired of the stickers and snaps you receive, deleting your account might be the best way to preserve your sanity. It’s estimated that the average Snapchatter spends 25 to 30 minutes in the app every day, and opens it an average of 18 times. Deleting your Snapchat account could save you a lot of time and battery power in the long run.

Ready to ghost? Here’s how to delete your Snapchat account.

Time to pull the plug

Step 1: Unfortunately, Snapchat doesn’t allow you to delete your account directly from the mobile app. Instead, you’ll need to head over to Snapchat’s website using your browser — this should work in just about any browser, including the ones on your phone.

Step 2: Once you are on the correct page, enter the appropriate credentials (username or email, and password), and click the Log in button.

Step 3: Next, locate the “Delete My Account” button near the bottom of the resulting menu. You have to enter your password one more time.

Step 4: If you see the image above, then you’re done. Snapchat will immediately deactivate your account, but you have to wait 30 days before the account is permanently deleted. This is somewhat of a safety feature, in case you change your mind and can’t live without dancing hot dogs or some other filter. If you choose to do so, you may reactive your account by logging back in. Note: You won’t be able to retrieve or change your password while your account is deactivated.

Social media can be a great way to connect with friends or build your personal network, but sometimes we can find ourselves lost in all the noise. All it takes is one bad experience or the desire to be more productive, to encourage people to step away from their phones once in a while. No matter what your reasons are for taking a break, we’re here to help.