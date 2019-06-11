Here's how to unblock someone on Facebook when you've had a change of heart

Share

Maybe you were a little too hasty blocking that one person on Facebook … or maybe you just want to do a little spying to see what they’re up to. Either way, unblocking a person on Facebook is pretty easy. You can do it either on your mobile phone or on the website. Here’s how to unblock someone on Facebook when you have a change of heart.

Unblocking using the Facebook app

To unblock someone using the app, go to your feed and tap the menu button in the upper right-hand corner. Then choose Settings and Privacy < Settings < Blocking. From there, you’ll see a list of everyone you have blocked, starting with the most recent. Tap the Unblock button beside the person’s name and you’re done.

Unblocking using the Facebook website

When you’re on the Facebook website, unblocking is a little different, but still easy. Go to your feed and click the little arrow on the upper right-hand side of the screen. Then, choose Settings from the dropdown menu. One the right side of the Settings page will be a Blocking option. Click on it and a list of people you have blocked will come up on the screen. You can search for the person you want to unblock using the search tool, or, if you already see them, click the Unblock button by their name.

What happens when you unblock someone

Now that you’ve unblocked that certain someone, you can see whatever posts and information they’ve made viewable to the public. If you want to go any deeper into their posts, you’ll need to friend them. They can see your timeline, too, and anything you have set to public, so beware. Plus, they may be able to contact you if they realize they’ve been unblocked. Tags on photos and posts of the newly unblocked person will become active again on your timeline, as well.

Also, you’ll have to wait 48 hours before you can re-block the person. So, if you just want a quick peek at their page, you won’t be able to throw up the block again until the time limit is over.