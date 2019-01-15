Digital Trends
Social Media

Twitter extends its new timeline feature to Android users

Trevor Mogg
By

Twitter has launched a new feature for Android that gives users more control of their timeline by letting them quickly switch between an algorithm-generated timeline and one that shows the most recent tweets first.

The same feature launched for iPhone in December 2018.

It’s super-simple to use, though first make sure you have the latest version of Twitter loaded on your phone. After that, a new “sparkle” button will appear at the top right of the display.

Tapping on it brings up a card at the bottom of the screen that lets you jump between the default “Home” setting, which shows the algorithm-generated “top tweets,” to the “latest tweets” posted by people that you follow.

If you leave Twitter in the latest-tweets setting but don’t go back to the app for a while, it’ll automatically switch you back to the Home setting for top tweets when you return. In that case, a short message will appear on the display telling you that you’ve been returned to the Home setting.

Twitter announced the new Android feature in a tweet on Tuesday.

Twitter had a go at ditching the latest-tweets timeline — also known as the reverse-chronological timeline — in 2016, replacing it with one that surfaced “in case you missed it” posts and top tweets. But the new timeline left some users confused, prompting many to call for the return of the more simple and straightforward latest-tweets style.

Last year the company responded by testing ways to offer both types of timeline, eventually coming up with the sparkle button which it hopes will satisfy the majority of its users.

“We’ve learned that when showing the best tweets first, people find Twitter more relevant and useful. However, we’ve heard feedback from people who at times prefer to see the most recent tweets,” the San Francisco-based company said last summer while testing the feature.

The Twitter community will surely be delighted that the company appears to be taking note of feedback when it comes to the usability of the app. Now we’re wondering if it’ll get around to launching a much-called-for edit button

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
how to make wine in an instant pot mem2
Smart Home

Woman finds wedding ring in new Instant Pot, tracks down owner on social media

Instant Pots make a great Christmas gift, but one woman opened hers to discover someone else's wedding ring inside. Through the power of social media, she was able to return to the ring to its proper owner.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Indiegogo HQ
Emerging Tech

Indiegogo claims 2018 was its best year yet with 1,300 success stories

Just how many successful products launched on Indiegogo last year? For the first time, the crowdfunding platform shared the number of projects shipping to backers. The year-end statistics also list the most successful campaigns.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
lume cube air vc lighting kit dsc00256
Photography

Lume Cube wants to help you look your best while livestreaming

You're ready to start a video conference or go live, thenn you realize the lighting is all wrong. The Lume Cube Air VC is a lighting kit designed specifically for video conferencing and livestreaming.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
japanese monks hit twitter to protest driving ticket hilarity ensues monk robes
Social Media

Japanese monks hit Twitter to protest driving ticket in the most brilliant way

Cops in Japan told a monk recently that he shouldn't drive a car wearing his traditional robe as its long length and long sleeves might affect his ability to drive safely. His fellow monks came up with a brilliant response.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to repost on instagram instasave screen 4
Social Media

Looking to share some content? Here's how to repost on Instagram

Ever seen a cool picture on Instagram that you wanted to share? There's no official means of reposting content on Instagram, but there are a few workarounds. We break down the two most logical choices for getting the job done.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
spacex to fly japanese billionaire yusaku maezawa the moon
News

Japanese billionaire splashes the cash to break retweet record

Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa has proved again he has a knack for self-publicity after launching a cash-prize contest to break the retweet record. Maezawa is the same man who is hoping to go to the moon with SpaceX.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
photoshop fail gives aussie leader two left feet scott morrison 2
Photography

Photoshop fail gives Aussie leader two left feet in official portrait

The Aussie prime minister doesn't have two left feet, despite an official photograph of the leader and his family suggesting otherwise. It was, of course, a Photoshop fail, and the embarrassing snafu was soon trending on Twitter.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Instagram Explore
Social Media

Instagram now lets you post to multiple accounts in one tap

Instagram for iPhone now lets you post to multiple accounts at the same time. It's not the regram feature that many users have been asking for, but it could prove useful for some users who manage more than one profile.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
a photo of an egg has become the most liked post on instagram
Social Media

No yolk! A photo of an egg has become the most-liked post on Instagram

Until this weekend, the most-liked post on Instagram was of Kylie Jenner's baby daughter, which has around 18 million likes. It's now been knocked off the top spot not by a stunning sunset or even a cute cat, but by an egg.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Facebook
Social Media

Invite your friends — Facebook Events can now be shared to Stories

Facebook is testing a way to make plans with friends to attend an event -- through Stories. By sharing an event in Facebook Stories, users can message other friends interested in the event to make plans to attend together.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
iphone xr youtube
Social Media

A quick swipe will soon let you keep bingeing YouTube on mobile devices

The YouTube mobile app has a new, faster way to browse: Swiping. Once the update rolls out, users can swipe to go to the next (or previous) video in the recommended list, even while viewing in full screen.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
what is reddit mac screenshot
Web

Switch up your Reddit routine with these interesting, inspiring, and zany subs

So you've just joined the wonderful world of Reddit and want to explore it. With so many subreddits, however, navigating the "front page of the internet" can be daunting. Here are some of the best subreddits to get you started.
Posted By Drew Prindle