 Skip to main content
  1. Social Media

Mass Twitter deactivations accompanied by jump in new accounts

Anita George
By

After Elon Musk sealed the deal on his acquisition of Twitter this week, the popular social media app encountered something curious: Mass account deactivations and creations. The former was expected, but not necessarily the latter and certainly not both of them at the same time.

But that’s what happened: On Tuesday, NBC News reported that after the news that Twitter accepted Musk’s offer to buy it was announced, some “high-profile” accounts lost thousands of followers while others gained thousands.

These include former President Barack Obama’s account, which reportedly lost over 300,000 followers post-announcement. Pop star Katy Perry, the third-most-followed profile on Twitter, also lost more than 200,000 after the announcement.

But the strangest thing about all of this isn’t the mass deactivations. That was expected. Not long after the Musk/Twitter deal was announced, many Twitter users were upset and tweeted that they were leaving for other apps. The influx of new account creation is the surprising bit.

But these losses and gains aren’t arbitrary — they seem to follow a trend: High-profile users known for conservative politics saw huge gains in followers after Musk’s acquisition of Twitter was announced. But high-profile accounts from the other side of the political ideology spectrum saw substantial losses in follower numbers. The President of Brazil, for example, gained nearly 90,000 followers, while Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene gained a similar bump.

In a statement to NBC News, Twitter attributed the changes in follower numbers to “organic” account closings and explained that while changes in follower counts can sometimes happen as they “take action on accounts that violate our spam policy,” these most recent changes “appear to largely be a result of an increase in new account creation and deactivation.”

Editors' Recommendations

How to download a Windows 10 ISO file legally and install Windows 10 from it

windows 10 adoption slowing home screen user

Best cheap space heater deals for April 2022

Stay warm with space heaters

How to play the Overwatch 2 beta

A team of Overwatch characters advance up a street in Overwatch 2.

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $309

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

How to unlock a phone on every carrier in 2022

Sim chip on fingertip with phone in the background.

AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro get hefty discounts at Amazon

The AirPods Pro placed on top of a red iPhone.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors

Man holding Phone feature image.

Dell just slashed $500 off the Dell XPS 17 laptop

Dell XPS 17 laptop sitting on a desk.

Best Nest Thermostat deals for April 2022

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Best tablet deals for April 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Great anime movie hits worth streaming

Galo Thymos with his mech in Promare key art.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: The best upgrades for each character class

The cast of Lego star wars posing on a hill.

Best iPhone deals and sales for April 2022

best iphone deals 2019