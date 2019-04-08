Digital Trends
Social Media

How a two-year-old Facebook post may lead to jail time for a visitor to Dubai

Trevor Mogg
By

Comments posted on Facebook two-and-a-half years ago could result in jail time for the British woman who wrote them.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates arrested the woman as she entered Dubai last month to attend the funeral of her former husband, campaign group Detained in Dubai said.

In one of the alleged comments, Londoner Laleh Shahravesh, 55, described her former husband as an “idiot” after he left her for another woman, while in a separate comment she called his new wife a “horse.” Shahravesh posted the messages in 2016 while living in the U.K.

The UAE’s strict internet laws mean that a person can be punished for making defamatory remarks on social media, regardless of their location when the post was made. Besides a possible two-year prison term, Shahravesh could also be hit with a fine of up to $65,000.

In comments reported by Detained in Dubai, Shahravesh said recently: “I reacted badly. I lashed out and wrote two unpleasant comments about his new wife on his Facebook page. I know shouldn’t have. I should have behaved better, but I felt angry, betrayed and hurt.”

Shahravesh had been married to her husband for 18 years and lived in Dubai for eight months before she returned to the U.K. in 2016 with her 14-year-old daughter.

Plans for her husband to join the family in the U.K. a few months later were soon dashed when he told her he wanted to end the marriage. A short time after that, Shahravesh saw a post on Facebook revealing that he had remarried. Upon seeing photos of the newly married couple, Shahravesh reportedly wrote, in Farsi: “I hope you go under the ground you idiot. Damn you,” before following up with a remark about her former husband’s new wife that said, “You left me for this horse.”

The bride reported the posts to the Dubai authorities, according to Detained in Dubai.

After the husband died of a heart attack in March 2019, Shahravesh took her daughter to Dubai for the funeral so that she could say a final goodbye to her father. Following her mother’s arrest, the teenager returned to the U.K. to be cared for by relatives.

The BBC reported that Shahravesh has been bailed until her court appearance on April 11. Her passport has been seized by officials to ensure that she doesn’t flee the country.

Dubai is a popular tourist destination for international travelers, with almost 16 million visitors booking hotel stays there in 2018. But it’s likely that few have any knowledge of the state’s strict laws governing social media content.

“Visitors to Dubai are rightfully unaware that they could be jailed for a Facebook or Twitter post made from outside the jurisdiction of the UAE, and made years ago,” Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained In Dubai, said in a statement. “The UAE’s cybercrime laws apply extraterritorially and retroactively.”

The U.K. Foreign Office is now investigating the case.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Shazam has a magical debut as Captain Marvel hits one billion at the box office
Up Next

Asus ROG Phone sequel coming later this year, potentially with major game tie-up
facebook stories on desktop tested sign
Computing

Man pleads guilty to scamming Facebook and Google out of more than $100M

One of the men behind an elaborate fraud that saw Facebook and Google each hand over tens of millions of dollars has admitted to his part in the scheme. Lithuanian Evaldas Rimasauskas faces up to 30 years in a U.S. jail.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best shows on netflix terrace house featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (April 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
game of thrones season 8 news cast rumors 01
Movies & TV

Game of Thrones season 8 teaser videos hint at a bleak future for Westeros

With the eighth and final season looming, Game of Thrones fever has officially become a pandemic. Our list of all the relevant news and rumors will help make the wait more bearable, if you don't mind spoilers.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Apple MacBook-review-hero1
Computing

Lost without Print Screen? Here's how to take a screenshot on your Mac

Whether you prefer to use keyboard shortcuts or applications such as Grab and Preview, this guide will teach you how to take a screenshot on a Mac. Once you know how, you'll be able to capture images within seconds.
Posted By Jon Martindale
alternative biometric security systems photo of a young woman holding her smartphone in bed
Mobile

Flex your thumbs (and your brain) with these fun texting games

Gaming consoles keep getting more advanced, but you can still have fun with the good old Latin alphabet. Here are our picks for the best texting games, so you can make the most fun out of that limited data plan or basic cell phone.
Posted By Simon Hill
Tax Facebook to Save Journalism
Emerging Tech

Should we put a tax on Facebook to keep journalism alive?

Think of it like a carbon tax, which many countries impose on the oil industry to help clean up pollution. The United States should impose a similar mechanism on targeted advertising to counteract how the platforms amplify content that’s…
Posted By Timothy Karr
Facebook Pages
Social Media

Facebook axes fake accounts pretending to be legitimate media organizations

Facebook removed more than 2,500 accounts for coordinated inauthentic behavior, including some accounts pretending to be media organizations. A small number pretended to be political groups in the U.S., U.K., and Australia.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Mark Zuckerberg Keynote Address in front of F8 logo
Social Media

Facebook will ban content supporting white nationalism and separatism

Facebook is reportedly banning content supporting white nationalism and separatism from its platforms. It's the company's latest attempt to crack down on the spread of extremism over social media.
Posted By Will Nicol
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Despite changes, HUD hits Facebook with charges of ad discrimination

After removing several ad categories for housing ads last week, Facebook is now facing charges from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD says the social media network still has tools that allow advertisers to discriminate.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
twitter 13th birthday changed communication head
Social Media

Twitter’s dark mode automatically activates to ease your eyes

Not a fan of Twitter's dark blue "dark" mode? The updated version begins rolling out today with a black background and the option to automatically activate the mode when it's dark outside. Here's how to use Twitter's dark mode.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook why am i seeing this post v1 copy
Social Media

Facebook tries to demystify your news feed with built-in transparency tool

Wondering why some posts appear in your news feed over others? Facebook is attempting to demystify its algorithms with a new tool that tells users why a post appeared in the news feed. The tool also includes shortcuts to newsfeed settings.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
brand personalizatoin vs privacy adobe summit cookie demo
Social Media

Brands look to personalization to reach customers, but at what cost to privacy?

The days of blanket advertising are all but over. Advertising and other messaging will be addressed directly to you and will cater to your needs and desires. But, as a consumer, it also means you have to surrender a degree of privacy.
Posted By Enid Burns
whatsapp business app phone feature
Social Media

WhatsApp finally lets you control who can add you to a group

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows you to block others from adding you into groups automatically. It means that if someone wants to add you to a group, you’ll have to give your permission first. 
Posted By Trevor Mogg