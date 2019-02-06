Digital Trends
Social Media

YouTube boss admits even her own kids gave the ‘Rewind’ video a thumbs down

Trevor Mogg
By

It’s the kind of unflinching honesty that you probably wouldn’t expect from the CEO of a big-name company, but YouTube boss Susan Wojcicki was candid in the extreme this week when she admitted that even her own kids thought YouTube’s Rewind 2018 video was awful.

The 2018 edition of YouTube’s annual recap quickly became the most disliked video in the streaming site’s history, and to date has prompted more than 15 million people to hit the down-vote button.

In a blog post assessing the current state of the video-streaming site, Wojcicki celebrated various milestones achieved over the past year (for example, channels with more than a million subscribers almost doubled in 2018), but at the same time acknowledged that not everything had gone to plan.

“One record we definitely didn’t set out to break was the most disliked video on the internet,” Wojcicki wrote. “Even at home, my kids told me our 2018 Rewind was ‘cringey.’ We hear you that it didn’t accurately show the year’s key moments, nor did it reflect the YouTube you know.”

But in a comment almost certain to tempt the more mischievous members of YouTube’s community to set a new down-vote record with this year’s Rewind video, the CEO promised: “We’ll do better to tell our story in 2019.”

A quick look through some of the comments for Rewind 2018 suggested many people had been put off by the video’s “cringey” skits that featured many of the year’s most popular YouTubers.

One commenter wrote, “If YouTube was really like this, I would never visit this site,” while someone else said, “It is unbelievable how disconnected YouTube has become with their audience.” Another commenter summed up the video in just three words, writing simply: “I feel uncomfortable.”

The absence of PewDiePie, who, with more than 75 million subscribers, has the most popular channel on YouTube, was also a big factor as to why so many people hit the dislike button.

Looking ahead and hoping to forget the disaster that was Rewind 2018, Wojcicki said that this year YouTube is focusing on offering more support to creators and artists, improving communication and engagement, and creating a more responsible service. Hopefully Wojcicki will consult her kids about the next Rewind video, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

AT&T 5G rollout: Everything you need to know
pinterest make up skin tone search tool pinterestskintonesmobile
Mobile

Pinterest makeup searches can soon be customized by skin tone

Browsing Pinterest for new makeup or hair ideas? You can soon customize the results based on skin tone. After testing the tool last year, Pinterest will soon roll out palettes to narrow search results related to hair and makeup only.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Facebook
Social Media

Facebook is shutting down its Moments photo app because nobody knew it existed

Facebook Moments will soon join the list of Facebook's failed apps. The app, which was designed for a more private photo sharing using facial recognition, will be shutting down on February 25.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
#womenboycotttwitter
Social Media

Twitter testing ‘original tweeter’ label so you know who started a thread

Twitter is testing an "original tweeter" label to make it easier for users to identify who started a thread. The idea is to help clear up any confusion about who began a conversation, and to reduce the impact of imitators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook messenger 2017 android
Mobile

Facebook wants to merge messaging in Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram

Facebook is reportedly planning on merging messaging services in Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The goal seems to be to allow users to message each other no matter what platform they are using. The change is planned for 2020.
Posted By Christian de Looper
facebook messenger 2017 android
Social Media

Don't kill the Messenger. You can still use service without a Facebook account

Facebook is a great way to keep in touch with friends and family, but for many, simply using the Facebook Messenger app is enough. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to use Facebook Messenger without having a normal Facebook account. Here's how.
Posted By Christian de Looper
snapchat story
Mobile

Snapchat reportedly toys with the idea of making its snaps permanent

Snapchat could soon make public posts last forever. According to Reuters, the company is considering extending the lifespan of public posts shared in Our Story to make snaps more easily shareable outside the app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Mobile

Teens, young adults willingly shared private data with Facebook for cash

Would you willingly share data like private messages with Facebook in exchange for $20 a month? A Facebook Research app does just that. After a report questioned the app's data collection, Apple removed the iOS app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
made for google
Computing

Download your archive and get ready to bid farewell to Google+ on April 2

Get ready to say goodbye to Google+. Starting April 2nd, all data, photos, and comments on the social media platform and all Google+ pages will be removed, but you still have time to back up your data.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
california review of images and mark zuckerberg ceo at facebook 2
Social Media

Facebook plans ‘major improvements’ as platforms grow to 2.7 billion users

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger now have an estimated 2.7 billion users -- and Facebook is making big plans. During the end of year conference call to investors, CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the company's plans for expansion in…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
twitter q1 2018 report on mobile phone new
Social Media

Social media sites can predict your behavior even if you don’t use them

Bad news for people trying to preserve their privacy by staying off social media: a new study shows that privacy on social media is like second-hand smoke -- it's controlled by the people around you.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
twitter auto crops improve with ai
Social Media

Twitter boss again teases the idea of a button to edits tweets

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has suggested the company is still looking at options for allowing people to edit tweets. Ideas include a function that gives you up to 30 seconds to recall a tweet before it goes live on the service.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
a photo of an egg has become the most liked post on instagram
Social Media

‘Instagram egg’ embarks on a new adventure as man behind it is unmasked

The Instagram egg made global headlines recently after it became the most-liked post on the photo-sharing app. The person behind the account has now been revealed, as has his reason for choosing an egg for the stunt.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
periscope super hearts lauunched application on a cell phone
Social Media

Periscope tool adds guests to feeds so streamers can become talk show hosts

Periscope users can now invite viewers to chime into the conversation with more than just the comment tool. By enabling the option to add guests, livestreamers can add guests to the conversation, in audio format only.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagram husbands study adobe kamra shootra copy
Photography

Crouching, climbing, and creeping, the perfect Instagram shot knows no bounds

Just how far will you go for the perfect Instagram? A recent survey shows just how willing Instagram users -- and Instagram husbands -- are to climb, lie down, embarrass themselves or let their food go cold for the perfect shot.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis