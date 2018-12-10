Digital Trends
Social Media

‘YouTube Rewind 2018’ is about to become YouTube’s most disliked video ever

Trevor Mogg
By

YouTube’s Rewind 2018 video (above) is well on its way to becoming the most disliked video in the streaming site’s history.

The recap video features some of the biggest YouTubers of the last 12 months (oh, and Will Smith, too), and has been released by YouTube every year since 2010. But this year’s effort seems to have rubbed people up the wrong way.

At the time of writing, 7.9 million people have hit the dislike button on YouTube Rewind 2018. That’s just 2 million short of the most-disliked video on the platform, Justin Bieber’s 2010 hit, Baby.

Considering Bieber’s video has taken eight years to reach that many dislikes, and Rewind has taken just four days, it seems like a safe bet that in the next week or two, YouTube will take the crown for the most disliked video. On YouTube.

So what exactly is it that has so riled the global YouTube community? Well, looking through the video’s enormous number of comments, it seems to be just about everything you can think of.

For starters, some viewers were clearly put off by the video’s cringeworthy skits that feature many of the year’s most popular YouTubers.

One wrote, “If YouTube was really like this, I would never visit this site,” while another said: “It is unbelievable how disconnected YouTube has become with their audience.” Someone else wrote simply: “I feel uncomfortable.”

But the overriding gripe seemed to be about the absence of PewDiePie, who, with more than 75 million subscribers, has the most popular channel on YouTube. Other popular YouTubers notable by their absence included Shane Dawson and Logan Paul, though the latter was likely excluded because of the criticism he courted earlier in the year.

PewDiePie has already posted a video offering his own unique take on YouTube’s Rewind 2018 video, ridiculing its overuse of hit video game Fortnite and saying how it lacked what he thought of as YouTube personalities.

“I remember when Rewind was something that seemed like an homage to the creators … it was something cool to be part of,” PewDiePie said, adding that he was glad he wasn’t in it because it was just too cheesy. For next year’s Rewind, if YouTube is brave enough to post such a video, he suggested featuring only up-and-coming creators instead of the same old faces.

The comments section of YouTube’s Rewind 2018 video wasn’t all bad, though. One sympathetic soul managed to muster enough enthusiasm for a slightly more positive analysis, saying: “I believe that this video was okay in some parts.” But at the time of writing, only two people had liked that particular comment.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10: Here's everything we know
amtrak social media residency empire builder
Social Media

Ride the rails and share your stories with Amtrak’s new social media residency

Amtrak is looking for travel fans with a knack for telling stories on social media. The new Amtrak social media residency program wants amateur travelers to share photos, video, and written content from aboard long-distance trips.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
iOS Hangouts
Social Media

Hangouts isn’t being hung out to dry in 2020, Google says

According to a report, Google may shut down Google Hangouts by 2020. While Hangouts was once Google's top-tier messaging app, the app has since been neglected in favor of Android Messages.
Posted By Christian de Looper
How to get followers on Tumblr
Social Media

Tumblr bans nudity to create ‘a safe place for creative expression’

Tumblr will soon no longer allow images with adult content. The company says the change is one that's designed to help more creators feel comfortable sharing on the platform, but admits the change won't happen overnight.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook group stories launch facebookgroupstories
Social Media

Members can share the same Story with Facebook’s new Group Stories

Facebook Group members can now view and share Group Stories. Unlike the Stories for an individual user, the new tool allows members to contribute to the same Group Story, if the feature isn't turned off by an admin.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

You can now share saved Facebook posts with a Pinterest-like collection tool

Facebook collections can now be shared with friends if you also want to allow them to contribute to the list. Facebook is rolling out an update that allows users to add a contributor to their collections, or lists of saved Facebook posts.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
actor tells kanye west to get off his smartphone during broadway show
Mobile

Broadway actor tells Kanye West to get off his phone during opening night

Theater actors can get understandably upset when they spot someone in the audience fiddling with their phone instead of watching the show. The other night that audience member was Kanye West, and he got called out for it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook 2018 year in review banner 2x
Social Media

This event topped Facebook’s biggest moments of the year — again

As the year comes to a close, Facebook is looking back on what users discussed most over the last year. For two years in a row, International Women's Day topped the list. So what else is on the list?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
twitter q1 2018 report on mobile phone new
Social Media

This band owns Twitter, according to list of top accounts and tweets for 2018

What was the biggest buzz on Twitter in 2018? Twitter's 2018 Year in Review highlights the biggest tweets, accounts, and hashtags. The most-tweeted celebrities, movies, TV shows, athletes, politicians and more in Twitter's 2018 trends.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
youtube
Social Media

What do yodeling and Kylie Jenner have in common? YouTube’s top 2018 videos

In a true nod to the variety found on YouTube, the platform's top 10 list of videos from 2018 range from celebrities to sports, from perfectly tossing a picture frame on the wall to a kid yodeling in aisle 12 at Walmart.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Tom Cruise
Home Theater

It took Tom Cruise to raise awareness of this troublesome TV setting

Tom Cruise, in an unexpected PSA tweet, asks you to turn off motion interpolation on your TV, but stops short of how to do it. Here's more on the topic, along with links to a guide on how to rid your TV of the dreaded "soap opera effect."
Posted By Caleb Denison
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Amazon Go
Business

Amazon scouted airport locations for its cashier-free Amazon Go stores

Representatives of Amazon Go checkout-free retail stores connected with officials at Los Angeles and San Jose airports in June to discuss the possibility of cashier-free grab-and-go locations in busy terminals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
snapchat product video guide
Social Media

Snapchat facial recognition could soon power a new portrait mode, code suggests

Digging into Snapchat's code suggests a handful of upcoming camera features, including a portrait mode. The feature appears to use facial recognition A.I. to blur the background. The code also suggests an updated camera interface.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Google website
Computing

How to

Google+ was scheduled to shut its doors in August 2019, but the second security breach in only a few months has caused the company to move its plan forward a few months. It might be a good idea to delete your account sooner than later.
Posted By Michael Archambault